Giants Rumored 2023 Schedule Includes Big Jets, Eagles Games

Big Blue might have a big slate of primetime games next year.

The New York Giants are rumored to appear in several high profile showdowns, including a season-opening Monday Night battle with the crosstown New York Jets and a first-of-its-kind Black Friday matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Both rumored contests — and the complete 2023 slate — will either be confirmed or debunked when the NFL releases its schedule on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

New York’s upcoming opponents are already set. Outside of the NFC East, they’ll face the AFC East and NFC West — with one-off contests against the Packers, Saints, and Raiders.

Whether or not the team plays in those two primetime slots remains to be seen. But it’s good news for the viability of the Giants that their primetime slate could increase after schedule-makers gave them only one national slot in last year’s release.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Giants’ rumored contests against the Jets and Eagles:

Giants To Face Aaron Rodgers, Jets In Week 1?

The Giants could be looking at Aaron Rodgers right out of the gate.

Big Blue is slated to host the Jets in 2023 — and that contest could be Monday Night Football’s season premiere, according to NFL insider Brian Baldinger.

“I’m hearing it could be Jets-Giants Monday night opening up the season,” Baldinger said on the “In The Huddle” podcast. “(The Jets are) going to attract National TV. The schedule’s crazy: Dallas, Kansas City, Philly. I mean it’s big. But there’s Aaron Rodgers in the middle of it.”

It’ll shock no one if the other New York team gets a healthy slate of national attention.

The Jets are expected to “get a full complement of prime-time games—five of them” after trading for Rodgers, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King. And King expects they’ll land either the first Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football game of 2023.

Big Blue better be ready for an all-New York affair in Week 1.

Per StatMuse, they own an 8-6 all-time record against Gang Green. But despite last year’s riveting win in London, they’re 2-4 all-time vs. Rodgers-quarterbacked teams.

They’re also 26-48-3 on Monday Night Football as a franchise, per StatMuse.

The Giants have lost the last two contests against the Jets, including a heartbreaking overtime loss in 2015 loss. These teams — and the storylines around them — are much different in 2023, though.

“You know what showtime’s all about,” Baldinger said about the potential Jets-Giants matchup. (The NFL doesn’t) have to go looking for storylines. It’s staring right there at them.”

Giants Set For An Amazon Prime Clash vs. Eagles After Thanksgiving?

New York could find itself in the NFL’s first-ever game on Black Friday.

They could also find themselves in a battle with the reigning NFC champions.

A Giants vs. Eagles game is the early favorite for the post-Thanksgiving showdown, according to King.

“The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year,” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column. “I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants.”

King added that decision is “absolutely not set in stone.” Amazon could want to go another direction after Giants owner John Mara’s comments about Thursday Night Football and flex scheduling at the owner’s meeting earlier this year.

The streaming service would do well to incorporate the nation’s first and fourth-biggest television markets, though.

A black cloud hangs over the Giants in this potential Black Friday game. They’ve won only four regular-season games against Philadelphia in the last decade, per StatMuse. And the last meeting — a 38-7 playoff drubbing — ended the Giants’ playoff hopes.

They Eagles own the series against New York with a 92-87-2 all-time record.