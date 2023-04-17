Giants Coach Brian Daboll Addresses 2 Key Team Holdouts

Brian Daboll’s players are back for voluntary team activities this week.

Most of them, anyway.

The New York Giants will commence offseason workouts without running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Neither absence is cause for alarm for Daboll, who said he’s been in contact with both stars he coached to the Pro Bowl last year.

“I’ve talked to both of those players (Barkley and Lawrence),” Daboll told reporters during tram media availability “I’ll leave those conversations — as I always do — private. Again, they’re voluntary (workouts). It’s April 17th. We’ve got a long way to go here.”

There’s a long way to go to bridge the gap between Big Blue and its two biggest stars, too.

Both Barkley and Lawrence are looking for compensation adjustments to place them among the highest paid at their respective positions. Barkley isn’t even allowed at full team workouts after failing to sign his $10.091 million franchise tender. Lawrence, who is still under contract, can show up anytime.

Neither did. Unless resolutions are reached, questions will persist for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen about retaining more key players than just quarterback Daniel Jones.

Here’s what else you need to know as the Giants’ offseason program begins at team headquarters:

Daniel Jones Throws Support Behind Giants Teammate Saquon Barkley

Jones got some long-term security from the Giants this offseason.

He understands why Barkley won’t show up at 1925 Giants Drive until he gets the same commitment, too.

“He’s a great teammate, great friend. Everyone in the building knows that,” Jones told reporters on Monday. “And I’ll support him through it all.”

"He's a great teammate and a great friend. I'll support him through it all." Daniel Jones on Saquon Barkley's contract situation:

Everyone in the building knows Saquon’s worth. Few, it seems, are willing to pay it.

Barkley notched 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season. Based on the Giants’ offensive output, he accounted for just under 30 percent of the team’s total yards and 25 percent of the team’s total end zone trips, according to ESPN and StatMuse.

Those stats are hard to replace, but Barkley is hampered by the position he plays. The most lucrative free agent running back contract was Miles Sanders’ $6.25 million per year, per Spotrac. According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, Barkley ran away from an offer worth twice that during the Giants’ bye week.

So Big Blue pivoted to the deal it could get done with Jones. When the quarterback inked his four-year, $40 million contract, Barkley was slapped with the franchise tag and nothing has changed much since.

“I’m hoping for the best for him,” Jones said. “(But) there’s a business side to all this.”

Analyst: Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence Talks Bringing ‘Disease Of Me” To Giants

Both Barkley and Lawrence’s contract situations garner plenty of attention.

Now, they’re attracting a bit of criticism too.

Former NFL executive-turned-analyst Michael Lombardi believes both Barkley and Lawrence could foster a me-first mentality in New York’s locker room with their deal demands.

“There it is — (a) chronic (feeling) of under-appreciation,” Lombardi said on DraftKings’ The GM Shuffle Podcast. “Saquon feels it. Lawrence feels it. They’re not good enough as a team to be able to go through this. They won nine games. They’re not good enough to have ‘The Disease of Me.’”

The "Disease of Me" is creeping into the Giants locker room after Jones' big deal, with Barkley and Lawrence skipping workouts. Daboll needs to snuff this out because this team is not good enough to deal with these issues. Check out #GMShuffle at https://t.co/b4sYN4CC91 pic.twitter.com/KRpOYpIhX8 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 13, 2023

Lombardi said that “disease” can be brought on by sudden success like the 2022 Giants experienced. And when there’s too many players putting themselves before the team, he believes a team culture suffers.

Daboll and general manager Joe Shoen have worked hard to prevent that, though. Barkley joined his Giants teammates in Arizona for group workouts when it wasn’t required. Lawrence posted workouts with fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams, too.

Not even rain stopping Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence putting in work preparing for the 2023 season 💪 #TogetherBlue (🎥 via 56zayrozayy on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/3Pmx0M4mKg — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) April 14, 2023

Voluntary workouts are just that — voluntary. For now, it seems like the team thinks “The Disease of Me” can be cured by a long offseason, some continued talks, and patience.