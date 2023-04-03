Pro Bowl Receiver Tweets About Giants Trade Interest

Stefon Diggs might want new digs in another part of New York.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made Twitter hints about joining the New York Giants, including a cryptic “come and rescue me” post on April 1.

Diggs also liked tweets connecting him to the Giants and alluded to an NFC East rivalry in a funny back-and-forth with his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, on April 2.

Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 2, 2023

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs tweets “Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me…” #Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs retweets his brother’s tweet, and then tweets “We could play each other twice a year🍿” Trevon then likes a response to his tweet stating: “Stefon Diggs to the Giants?” The brothers are… pic.twitter.com/LQRfQdT2Qb — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) April 2, 2023

This could just be some simple April foolery from the Buffalo Bills’ 1,400-yard wideout. But Diggs hasn’t been shy about showing his frustration about recent early playoff exits in Western New York lately, either.

Diggs famously remained on the field to watch the Chiefs celebrate a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2021 AFC Championship Game. He was also caught in a sideline blow up with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bills’ most recent playoff loss to Cincinnati.

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

He later joined HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted to vent about his time in Buffalo:

Bills WR @stefondiggs is frustrated with Buffalo's lack of playoff success. (@HBOTheShop) “It doesn’t make sense. I’ll rack my brain with this sh-t at this point. Why sh-t ain’t coming together?"pic.twitter.com/naPN7eWVVW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023

“It doesn’t make sense,” Diggs said on March 9. “I’ll rack my brain with this s— at this point… I think it’s more execution than anything. S— is small little pieces on why it’s not going right. We’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why s— ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw some of those questions.”

Diggs could find some answers — and some familiar faces — in New York. Here’s what you need to know about his status in Buffalo and his potential fit with the Giants.

Diggs’ History of Twitter Trade Requests

Eyebrow-raising tweets are somewhat of a Diggs specialty.

In fact, Twitter facilitated his last trade request — a March 2020 deal from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills for a 2020 first, fifth, and sixth-round draft pick.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Cris Collinsworth Podcast that trade would’ve never materialized had Diggs not tweeted his interest for “a new beginning” just hours beforehand.

One tweet delivered Stefon Diggs to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane tells the whole story 🔊 pic.twitter.com/otRU3ZkjX6 — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2021

“You know, Stef put a tweet out there.. about new beginnings or something like that,” Beane said in February 2021. “And so we checked with the Vikings and at that point it was a different conversation. It wasn’t hell no, it was ‘we’re not shopping him, but if you really want him, what would it be?’ That conversation started maybe around four o’clock… and around 9:30, 9:45 that night we got it done.”

Beane and the Bills might be on the receiving end of Diggs’ tweets now.

Buffalo failed to advance beyond the AFC Championship in all three of Diggs’ seasons as Allen’s top target. Their most recent exit — a 27-10 home loss to the Bengals in the AFC Division Round — prompted No. 14 to leave his locker room before fielding questions from reporters.

He posted the first of many cryptic tweets one day after the loss:

Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

It didn’t stop there. Diggs scrubbed all Bills-related photos from his Instagram on March 8, the same day he rifled off a flurry of more cryptic tweets including:

Don’t take things personal from people you don’t know personally. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

It’s just business, don’t take it personal — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

That’s what they say at least … — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

Giants Know Exactly What They’d Get In Diggs

It’s no shock Diggs would eye the Giants as a potential landing spot.

He’s familiar with the team’s two biggest decision-makers — coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen — from their time together in Buffalo.

Schoen said he hired Daboll because of his success as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. And at the time, Diggs said he loved the move for Big Blue.

“I think (Daboll will) translate magnificently,” Diggs told the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro in January 2022. ““He has that great relationship from players-coach kind of thing. He trusts his guys. He trusts his players to make plays. When you have a coach like that, you want to play well for him. You don’t want to let him down because he puts so much trust in you.’’

That trust factor could help Big Blue more than a year later.

The Giants amassed receiving help with moves for Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard this offseason. A true No. 1 receiver like Diggs has eluded the team after misses in free agency like Kenny Golladay and in the draft like Kadarius Toney, though.

Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins played with Diggs with the Bills. According to The Giants Wire’s Doug Rush, he’s recruiting Diggs to rejoin him in a different red, white, and blue uniform:

Interesting that Isaiah Hodgins likes @realmaceblack tweet about Stefon Diggs and the Giants.@IsaiahHodgins did mention he was recruiting, and maybe he is trying to recruit @stefondiggs to East Rutherford. There’s those old connections and all. https://t.co/RPGDXXfstU pic.twitter.com/DmRLTotXxw — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 3, 2023

Schoen has a decision to make. He’s on the pre-draft circuit meeting with receiving prospects like TCU’s Quentin Johnston, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and USC’s Jordan Addison in hopes they can offer a Diggs-like impact in Daboll’s offense one day.

But why settle? If the real Diggs is available — and the price is right — New York’s regime would know exactly what kind of upgrade he’d provide.