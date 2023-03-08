NFL Rookie Roasts ‘Trash’ Giants QB Daniel Jones After Major Payday

There’s no longer a debate about what the New York Giants will do with quarterback Daniel Jones. On Tuesday, March 7, New York signed Jones to a four-year $160 million extension.

The Giants worked through the extension with Jones’ representatives until the last minute. If they couldn’t come to an agreement, New York would have used the franchise tag to keep their quarterback in New York.

Unlike New York’s No. 8, a quarterback who shares the same number couldn’t get the same deal done with his team. Baltimore Raven Lamar Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag and has until July 15 to sign a new extension.

A new debate was sparked with Jones getting paid before Jackson, and Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker was among many to join the conversation.

“MVP lol…other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS,” Brisker tweeted on March 7.

MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS https://t.co/vCLkB6Tn4I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 7, 2023

Brisker doesn’t mention Jones by name, but the tweet’s timing came after the announcement of the new deal with New York. As mentioned above, Jackson was not given a long-term contract which sparked other players to voice their opinions about the former MVP getting paid.

Brisker has yet to take down the tweet and even re-tweeted a post by ESPN’s Ryan Clark voicing his opinion on the new contract.

We live in a world where Daniel Jones’ current salary is higher than Lamar Jackson’s. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 7, 2023

With Jackson getting the non-exclusive tag, his future in Baltimore remains uncertain as he can negotiate a contract with other NFL teams. The Giants have their quarterback, who won’t go anywhere for some time.

Giants Free Agent WR Darius Slayton Defends Daniel Jones

Not everyone was ready to criticize Daniel Jones and his new contract. Free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton went to his quarterback’s defense, responding to Brisker’s tweet.

Slayton doesn’t use any words, just a picture of the final score between the Bears and Giants last season. It was one of Jones’ best performances of the season, carrying the ball six times for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-12 win over Chicago.

With Slayton being a free agent, he doesn’t need to defend a quarterback he might not be playing with in 2023. However, after spending four years together, Slayton took it upon himself to make sure people respected Jones, no matter what team he was on.

Even before Slayton responded to the critical tweet, he congratulated his quarterback on earning the contract and said nobody was “more deserving.”

Jones and Slayton have been with the Giants since their rookie season, both taken in the 2019 draft. They had an instant connection, and Jones would rely on Slayton whenever he needed to make a big play.

Even with having a run-first offense under head coach Brian Daboll, Slayton still managed to lead the team in receiving with 724 yards and averaged 15.7 yards per reception.

At just 26 years old, Slayton enters a weak class of free agent wide receivers where he might be looking at a big contract. Pro Football Focus has a projected deal for No. 86 at two years worth $10 million, $6.25 million guaranteed. With Jones back in New York, it might entice Slay to return with the Giants, keeping the apparent connection with his quarterback.