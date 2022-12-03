Giants Vulnerable in Vital Matchup vs. Commanders

Beating the Washington Commanders in Week 13 has suddenly become make-or-break for the New York Giants. That’s what happens to a team that starts hot but loses two-straight to fall to 7-4.

The Giants’ playoff hopes have taken a hit at the same time the Commanders have boosted their own postseason chances. Ron Rivera’s tenure appeared to be floundering until Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Carson Wentz at quarterback in Week 7.

Heinicke has the Commanders on a 5-1 run, but he’s not the foundation for this team’s success. The catalyst is found on the other side of the ball, where the Commanders have a distinct matchup advantage against the injury-hit Giants for the game at MetLife Stadium.

Depleted Giants Set to Struggle vs. Dominant Duo

Injuries continue to ravage the interior of the Giants’ offensive line, with Nick Gates set to start at left guard, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic: “The last time Gates started at left guard came in Week 2 last season against Washington. Gates suffered a catastrophic leg injury in that game when Payne unintentionally crashed into him.”

Gates might be rusty, but he could be helped by the potential return of center Jon Feliciano. The former Buffalo Bills lineman was back at practice, albeit on a limited basis, this week, according to Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano:

Feliciano’s presence will be needed, but he won’t be enough to help the Giants cope with Washington’s star defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. They’re both playing at an All-Pro level and underpinning a defense that’s ranked 10th in points and seventh in yards.

Allen and Payne, college teammates at Alabama, each have 6.5 sacks to their credit. Allen also has 14 tackles for loss and Payne 13.

As 106.7 The Fans’ Grant Paulsen noted, Allen and Payne have helped the Commanders earn a unique distinction in the NFL this season:

Here is a list of all the NFL teams with three different players who have posted double-digit tackles for loss this season: The Washington Commanders. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 29, 2022

The other player is defensive end Montez Sweat, who leads the Commanders with seven sacks. It’s not the pass-rush the Giants need to be worried about, though.

Instead, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must concern themselves with how Allen and Payne can wreck the running game and Saquon Barkley.

Saquon’s in Trouble

The Commanders have allowed 100-plus rushing yards just twice in their last six games, including Week 12’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Even against the latter, Payne and Allen caused problems with their ability to occupy double teams.

Washington’s star DTs kept linebackers like Jamin Davis free to flow to the ball. Sometimes even double-teaming didn’t stop Allen or Payne from making tackles, with NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger highlighting key examples:

.@Commanders @jonallen93_ @94yne in tandem doing the “Dirty Work” with perfect technique so the others can make the plays. #Commanders are playing great football b/c of the attention to details in techniques. Love to see player & team development. Hail to the ..#BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/8uskOPgcJe — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 30, 2022

Plays like those are bad news for Barkley, who has shown signs he’s wearing down in recent weeks. No. 26 averaged 2.6 yards on 20 carries during a 27-13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, before being held to 1.5 and 3.6 in losses to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

It’s no coincidence the Giants have been beaten when Barkley’s faltered. He’s the oil in the engine of this offense, but the second player taken in the 2018 draft can’t do everything by himself.

Barkley needs the help of complementary players like blocking tight end Daniel Bellinger. He’s also expected back to face the Commanders, and Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media outlined what kind of positive impact Bellinger could have on Barkley:

Saquon Barkley rushing yards Weeks 1-7, WITH Daniel Bellinger in the lineup:

– 726 yards (103.7 yards p/g)

Saquon rushing yards Weeks 8-12, WITHOUT Bellinger in the lineup:

– 266 yards (66.5 yards p/g)

A great run-blocking TE set to re-enter the #Giants lineup. Impactful. #NYG — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) November 29, 2022

Bellinger’s ability to set the edge will alow offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal to help on Allen and Payne. Alternatively, Daboll and Kafka can use 6’5″, 253-pound Bellinger to trap the D-tackles with wham blocks inside.

The Giants need a varied plan for slowing down the two linchpins of Washington’s rapidly improving defense. It must involve showing Allen and Payne different looks designed for the same end result: winning physical battles at the heart of the trenches.

Without those wins, Barkley will be stalled again and the Giants will lose arguably the decisive game of their season.