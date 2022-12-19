Phil Simms Makes Guarantee About Future of Key Giants’ Free Agent

Phil Simms doesn’t think there’s any mystery about what the New York Giants will do with Daniel Jones. In fact, the MVP of Super Bowl XXI made a guarantee of sorts about Jones’ future while watching the quarterback lead the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

The win was critical for the 8-5-1 Giants’ hopes of reaching the playoffs. It was also a pivotal moment for Jones, who continues to lead a winning team during a season where the brass opted against picking up his fifth-year option.

Deciding whether to re-sign Jones or not is tricky for general manager Joe Schoen. He’s also dealing with the future of running back Saquon Barkley, arguably a more prized asset, despite playing at a less important position.

Fortunately, Simms believes Jones is making the dilemma easier on Schoen with the quality of his play. It’s now a foregone conclusion about whether or not Jones will be back in 2023, according to the Giants’ first-round draft pick from 1979: “IMO he will absolutely be the Giants’ QB next year.”

Simms’ confidence is justified after the way Jones delivered in key moments against the Commanders.

Franchise Tag Candidate Making Decision Easier for Giants

Jones finished the night completing 21 of 32 passes for 160 yards. Those numbers won’t wow anybody, but Jones managed to stay calm and efficient against a tough Washington defense.

He didn’t turn the ball over and made plays in clutch situations against a unit ranked ninth in points and fourth in yards. Specifically, Jones didn’t turn the ball over all night and was unerringly accurate during a 97-yard drive that culminated in the Giants taking a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Although the back-breaking march ended with Barkley running in from three yards out of the Wildcat formation, Jones was the key figure. He didn’t waste his throws, per Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano:

This drive is incredible. It started back on the Giants' 3. Now they're at the Washington 3. 17 plays, 94 yards, about 6 1/2 minutes. And Daniel Jones is 10 of 12 for 91 yards. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 19, 2022

One of Jones’ most clutch plays was an 11-yard connection with wide receiver Richie James on 4th-and-9. The Giants were just outside field-goal range, so head coach Brian Daboll rolled the dice with the season on the line, and his quarterback delivered.

Jones hasn’t made many contributions on this scale since being drafted sixth overall in 2019. Yet, the maturation he’s showed on Daboll’s watch has other decorated QBs besides Simms endorsing the Giants bringing Jones back for next season.

They include 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, who replied “Me too brother!” to Simms’ original tweet:

Me too brother! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) December 19, 2022

Gannon, who took the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII, and Simms, who lifted the Lomardi Trophy as a Giant following the 1986 season, know a thing or two about quality quarterbacks.

What they don’t have is all the facts on how Schoen and the Giants can make deals for Jones and Barkley work financially.

Fiscal Challenges Await Giants

There’s nothing wrong with the Giants’ salary cap space in 2023. Not when Spotrac.com projects Schoen will have $57,034,479 worth of room to work with.

The problem will be how best to fit new contracts for two headline free agents into Schoen’s other efforts to retain key players and improve the roster. He could find his hand forced regarding Jones by the value given to QBs who are even remotely successful in the NFL, according to Andrew Brandt of Sports Illustrated:

Daniel Jones as a free agent is so intriguing.

So few young QBs with any level of success ever make it to the market.

Lamar won’t. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 19, 2022

Brandt’s right to predict the Baltimore Ravens probably won’t let Lamar Jackson leave the building, but Jones is no Jackson. Instead, he’s a steady signal-caller with some useful versatility as a runner, but Jones is still more game-manager than dynamic playmaker.

What price do the Giants put on a game manager? A long-term deal looks like a risky strategy, but Joel Corry of CBS Sports recently revealed the franchise tag for quarterbacks could cost as much as $32,445,000 in ’23.

Corry, a former agent, also speculated how “the Giants attempting to negotiate a new deal with Barkley prior to Week’s 9 bye suggests he is more of a signing priority and a better franchise tag candidate.”

Keeping Barkley on the roster looks the more pressing concern, but it won’t be easy the more Jones plays himself above the kind of short-term contract many within the Giants’ building may be hoping he’ll take.