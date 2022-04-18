Pro Bowler Expected to Skip Giants’ Voluntary Minicamp: Report

w

hen the New York Giants open up voluntary minicamp on Tuesday, cornerback James Bradberry is not expected to be in attendance, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. Bradberry, who has been the subject of trade rumors since the end of the 2021 season, has not attended any of New York’s offseason workouts up to this point.

Bradberry, 28, does not face any penalties for missing past workouts or the upcoming minicamp because they are still voluntary. Until training camp rolls around in late July, the only offseason practice sessions he is obligated to attend are mandatory minicamp practices (June 7-9). The Giants can fine him for skipping those, if he’s still on the roster at that point.

While no player is required to attend voluntary minicamp, it’s nice to have your veteran leaders there to help establish a winning foundation. As a former Pro Bowler with the second highest cap hit ($21,863,889) on the team in 2022, Bradberry definitely falls into that category. His absence only deepens the divide between the player and the organization, increasing the likelihood that he is either traded or released as part of a cost-cutting measure.

The Giants currently have $6,788,274 in salary cap space (25th in the NFL), according to Over The Cap. That’s not enough to sign their draft class, Rosenblatt notes, and the team can save $12.1 million against the cap if Bradberry is successfully traded. The savings would only be $10.1 million if the Giants end up having to cut him. Restructuring or extending Bradberry’s deal to save money in the short-term does not currently seem like an option.

While parting ways with Bradberry in the coming weeks makes sense financially, it does not make the Giants a better team on the field. The former second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers has become one of New York’s most consistent defensive playmakers over the past two seasons. On top of making the Pro Bowl in 2020, he has defended 35 passes and snared seven interceptions since joining the team.

How The Giants Can Replace Bradberry at CB

As it stands now, the Giants do not have another cornerback on their roster who approaches Bradberry’s skill level. The closest guy they have is probably Adoree’ Jackson, who restructured his contract earlier this month after joining the team on a contract that was originally worth $13 million/year.

Darnay Holmes and 2021 third-round draft pick Aaron Robinson still hold some promise, but they’re both better fits in the slot. Rodarius Williams and Jared Williams are currently the only other cornerbacks on the roster. The best cornerback remaining on the open market might be 33-year-old Chris Harris, so it seems unlikely at this point that the hole created by Bradberry’s potential departure will be filled through free agency.

That leaves the NFL Draft. The Giants will likely address the need with at least one of their nine picks, but they can’t wait until Day 3 of the draft to find a cornerback who can make an instant impact. Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley are two potential targets for the fifth- and seventh-overall picks; Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and Florida’s Kaiir Elam are names to keep in mind for the 36th overall pick.

Bradberry’s Best Moment With The Giants

If Bradberry has, in fact, played his final snap with the Giants, this will probably go down as his craziest highlight with the team:

This was Bradberry’s first interception as a Giant and it came in only his second game with the team. In that game, a 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, Bradberry was targeted eight times and only gave up three completions for 31 yards, according to Pro Football Reference. He did this while largely drawing wide receiver Allen Robinson in coverage.

Less than two years later, Bradberry’s tenure with the Giants is all but over. The effort to replace his impact may define New York’s defense moving forward.