Giants Sign Tight End After Stint With AFC Champion Bengals

For the first time in the Joe Schoen era, the New York Giants have signed a player without prior ties to the Buffalo Bills’ organization. Yet, that’s not to say that familiarity isn’t still there.

On February 22, the team announced the signing of tight end Chris Myarick to their 90-man roster. The move reunites the Giants with the soon-to-be fourth-year pro after he spent nearly the entirety of the 2021 regular season with the team.

Myarick started the year on New York’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster after the bye week. He went on to appear in eight games with the Giants, starting three. Over 93 total offensive snaps, Myarick recorded three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. In the G-Men’s Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, he earned an 89.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus — the highest mark for any Giants offensive player that week, via USA Today.

A Short Pitstop in Cincinnati

New York opted to waive Myarick on January 4, five days prior to the team’s season finale. He was quickly scooped up by the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on January 6 and added to their practice squad.

Undrafted out of Temple in 2019, Myarick spent the first two years of his pro career bouncing between the Miami Dolphins’ active roster and practice squad.

Myarick rejoins a tight end room in East Rutherford that is marred with question marks. Starting tight end Evan Engram is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. And while the enigmatic former Pro Bowler has flashed at times, it’s likely best for all parties involved that Engram signs elsewhere this offseason. As for Kyle Rudolph, the wily veteran remains under contract through the 2022 season. However, chances of him making it through the entirety of that contract appear bleak.

Will Kyle Rudolph Be One & Done in New York?

Signed last offseason, Rudolph was expected to bring consistency and red zone upside to a position group that has long lacked in said categories. Instead, the former Vikings standout hauled in just 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown — each of which marked new career lows for the tight end in a season where he’s played at least 16 games.

Now with a potential out from out of his contract, the Giants “must consider cutting” Rudolph this offseason, says Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report:

Kyle Rudolph has not been as productive over the past two years as he was during his prime with the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old tight end has two touchdown catches in the past two seasons. He had one scoring play in his first season with the Giants. Rudolph could be viewed as an expendable piece inside the Giants offense because of his age and the small salary-cap hit removing his contract would make. If the Giants cut Rudolph, it would cost them a $2.4 million cap hit and save them $5 million. That seems better than paying the veteran tight end $5 million to be a small part of the offense. Daboll must revamp the depth at tight end, but he may not see Rudolph in his plans if he wants to bring in younger targets whom Daniel Jones can develop alongside.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!