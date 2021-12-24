Giants Called on to ‘Replace’ Former First-Round Pick

With another lost season nearing its end, the New York Giants have an abundance of decisions to make this offseason — some tougher than others. From the front office, to coaching staff, to players, a sizeable overhaul is expected in East Rutherford over the next handful of months. One player, in particular, the Giants are expected to rid of is former first-round pick Evan Engram. The always tantalizing, yet readily aggravating tight end’s contract expires at the end of this season, and with another up-and-down campaign under his belt, Engram’s time with the G-Men appears to have run its course.

With that said, the Giants — and specifically Joe Judge — have continuously lauded Engram for playmaking abilities that are more times than not unbeknownst to fans who tune in every Sunday. So, just in case New York was flirting with the idea of extending a new contract offer to the Ole Miss product this offseason, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has come out and made a preemptive plea for the Giants to not talk themselves into a move that they’ll ultimately regret.

‘Engram’s Inconsistency Has Been Maddening’

On the heels of a questionable Pro Bowl nod in 2020, Engram has seen his production take a sizeable dip across the board in 2021, sans finding the endzone — an area he’s always struggled in. On pace for the second-lowest receiving total of his career (469 yards) and totaling just three receiving touchdowns over his last 29 games, Sobleski has named the 27-year-old tight end as the one starter the Giants “must replace” in 2022.

Here’s his reasoning:

The New York Giants can be mercifully put the Evan Engram experiment to bed this offseason. New York originally chose the tight end prospect with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 draft. Since then, Engram experienced a roller coaster of emotions as a first-round disappointment, who’s been booed by fans for drops, to making the Pro Bowl last season. Whatever the case, Engram’s inconsistency has been maddening. He’s never developed into the consistent mismatch the Giants envisioned when they used a first-round pick on the outstanding athlete. Originally, Engram looked like an offensive weapon a team could build a passing attack around. He brought 4.42-second 40-yard-dash speed to the tight end position, which opened eyes. Instead, he’s never accumulated more than 722 receiving yards, which came during his rookie campaign. Engram is a pending free agent, and a fresh start would be good for all parties.

Engram Needs a Fresh Start

Sobleski’s last point is arguably his best. A fresh start would indeed be best for all parties involved. From the Giants’ perspective, it doesn’t matter how many blue-chip traits Engram may possess. If he hasn’t broken out in five years, it’s doubtful it to ever happen in New York. Furthermore, the tight end has in many ways become enemy No. 1 to Big Blue faithful, as his tendency for drops at inopportune times makes him a premier figurehead to represent the colossal s— show that has been Giants football over recent years.

“It doesn’t affect me,” Engram told NJ Advance Media on December 9 regarding nasty tweets directed at him. “It’s just people that can’t do what I do, trying to make themselves feel better about themselves, because they see somebody in a down time. I can’t put any energy into that or put any of that on myself. I never throw any hate back. I love our fans. There are definitely good fans out there. It’s not all bad. I let my play do the talking.”

Despite his lapses, there’s no denying Engram has raw talent. If put in the right situation, with a quality quarterback-offensive coordinator combo, it wouldn’t be the least bit shocking if the Ole Miss product was to have the breakout campaign the Giants have been ever so patiently waiting for. Albeit, with another team.