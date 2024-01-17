Giants Predicted to Draft ‘QB-Friendly Target’ for Daniel Jones

If the New York Giants still believe in Daniel Jones, this offseason will be all about equipping their starting quarterback with better weapons. The process can culminate with selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The standout Washington pass-catcher is who Dane Brugler of The Athletic thinks best fits Jones and the Giants. Brugler believes “Odunze is a quarterback-friendly target with the tools to be a legitimate No. 1 option. The Giants haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2018, but Odunze might change that as a rookie.”

Significantly, Brugler thinks the Giants are likely to forego drafting a quarterback in the top 10 because of their faith in Jones. As he put it, “we know Giants ownership loves Daniel Jones. GM Joe Schoen has been on the road this fall to see all of the top quarterbacks, but I’ll go with the QB-friendly target as the answer to the team’s passing woes.”

Taking a receiver in the opening round makes sense. Especially since the Giants’ efforts to improve Jones’ supporting cast last offseason fell flat.

Giants Can Make Amends by Drafting Rome Odunze

General manager Joe Schoen went as close to all out as he could to bolster talent around Jones in 2023. He signed Parris Campbell in free agency, traded for Pro-Bowl right end Darren Waller and drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round.

None of those moves worked out as planned. Campbell struggled to make a gameday roster, Waller struggled to stay off the injured list, and Hyatt struggled to get targets.

Using premium draft capital to acquire a genuine playmaker could achieve in one move what Schoen failed to do with three additions last season. Odunze fits the bill after a spectacular junior season in the Pac-12.

He snagged 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns, per Sports Reference. While he’s got the play speed to stretch the field, Odunze usually wins because of the way he runs his routes.

That way can be “violent,” like Seven Rounds in Heaven noticed against Oregon.

Washington’s Rome Odunze showing off his violent route running ability to create major separation here for the first down. Odunze is a potential top-12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/ZFIOtkEfoo — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 2, 2023

Odunze also has the strength and leaping ability to make tight-window catches at the goal-line. He did so for this back-shoulder fade against Stanford, highlighted by Fox College Football.

Rome 👏 Odunze 👏@UW_Football takes the lead back! pic.twitter.com/FEIl1ALsmr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

A wideout able to win in multiple ways at every level of the field will make Jones a better quarterback.

Daniel Jones Facing Make-or-Break Season

Jones can’t keep expecting to get so much to help him succeed. The Giants gave him the security of a four-year, $160-million contract, as well as the assistance of new weapons.

Injuries and a feeble offensive line left Jones unable to take advantage, but he was also playing below par when healthy. If Schoen adds Odunze alongside rapidly developing slot-specialist Wan’Dale Robinson, a healthy again Jones won’t have many excuses for not making the grade.

The Giants will also be out of reasons to persist with Jones if he continues to struggle. Schoen has accounted for that eventuality by including a potential out in Jones’ deal that can be activated in 2025, according to Spotrac.com.

This regime has put a lot of faith in Jones taking the next step and joining the ranks of the league’s elite signal-callers. It’s time he justified the faith, particularly if the Giants surround him with a true No. 1 receiver.