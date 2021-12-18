Giants Re-Sign Former Promising 3rd-Round Pick

The New York Giants‘ roster has been hit hard by Covid-19 and the flu this week, especially in their secondary.

That’s why they made a move to bring back one of their once promising defensive backs, who they spent a third-round draft pick on back in 2018. On December 18, the Giants announced that they have re-signed cornerback Sam Beal to their practice squad.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES 12/18 Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DB Xavier McKinney Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement):

WR Alex Bachman

LB Jaylon Smith

DB Jarren Williams Practice Squad Signing:

DB Sam Beal pic.twitter.com/BOEtdF2mma — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 18, 2021

With Aaron Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson and Natrell Jamerson on the reserve/Covid-19 list, while Steven Parker deals with flu-like symptoms and Darnay Holmes (ribs) resides on injured reserve, the Giants are in need of bodies in their defensive back field this Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys on December 19.

The decision to bring back Beal was ultimately fueled by the Giants’ decimated secondary, along with his familiarity in Patrick Graham’s system. If the latter defensive backs are unable to play tomorrow, the Giants’ cornerback group will feature: James Bradberry, Jarren Williams, Keion Crossen and potentially, Julian Love. This could pave the way for Beal to be elevated to the active roster against Dallas.

Beal, 25, was selected in the 2018 Supplemental Draft by the Giants out of Western Michigan, which cost the team a regular third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, Beal’s Giants career was limited to just nine games across four seasons due to a variety of injuries. He also opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid concerns.

After appearing in three games this season, the Giants waived Beal on November 9. Now, he is back in East Rutherford with the team in need of defensive backs.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Roster Moves

Along with adding Beal, the Giants have elevated three practice squad players to the active roster for tomorrow’s contest with the Cowboys.

Among these names that were promoted are: ex-Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, cornerback Jarren Williams and wide receiver Alex Bachman.

Williams is expected to receive significant snaps at corner back with the Giants missing Jackson, Robinson, Holmes and Jamerson.

As for Smith, he was brought in on December 17, which does not give him much time to get up to speed to play against his former team. Even still, he is very familiar with the Cowboys as he played for them from 2017 until getting released on October 25 of this season. And the Giants might need him as linebackers Benardrick Mckinney and Reggie Ragland have been dealing with flu-like symptoms.

McKinney Cleared

In a week filled with troubling news, the Giants had something pull their way on Saturday.

Free safety Xavier McKinney was officially cleared to play and will be active against the Cowboys tomorrow. McKinney had been isolated during the week after being ruled as a close contact to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Luckily, he tested negative several times and continued to do so until this afternoon when he was deemed good to go.

The second-year pro out of the University of Alabama has arguably been the best player on the Giants’ defense this season. In 13 games, McKinney, 22, has posted 70 tackles, five interceptions and nine passes defensed.