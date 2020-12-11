Seahawks Pro Bowler Slams Giants; Jamal Adams Gets Blunt

The New York Giants essentially shocked the world this past weekend. A commonly mocked four-win team at the time, the G-Men walked into Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink) down their starting quarterback and manhandled the Seahawks, delivering Seattle their first home loss of the season.

While the victory has vastly shifted the perception of the Giants around the league, the NFC East leaders have remained relatively grounded, quickly shifting their focus to Seattle’s divisional foe, the Arizona Cardinals, who they face this Sunday.

Yet, while the Giants may be full speed ahead, a handful of Seahawks players can’t help but look back, trying to cope with a loss which they perceive unfathomable.

Shaquill Griffin: ‘That Team Was Not Supposed to Beat Us’

Despite giving credit to a Giants team that came into Seattle as double-digit underdogs this past Sunday, Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin took time on Thursday to, in many ways, discredit their victory.

“I just feel like we let that game kind of get the best of us, and we came in taking a team lightly,” Griffin told reporters, via ESPN. “That’s just being totally honest. In this league, you can lose to anybody. It don’t matter who it is. It don’t matter if they lost every single game. You can lose to anybody in this league if you don’t play right. And I feel like we took that game lightly, and I feel like the focus point now is just refocusing, treating every team the same, treating it like a championship game like we continue to preach about.”

“Understand that that team was not supposed to beat us. Let’s just be totally honest,” Griffin said. “They was not supposed to win that game, and we had to live with that. That’s a taste in our mouths that no one never wants.”

Griffin isn’t the only Pro Bowler in the Seahawks secondary to sound off on their loss to the Giants in recent days. Immediately after the game, safety Jamal Adams, formerly of the New York Jets, let his emotions flow.

“It stings, it stings. I’m pissed off,” Adams said. “Coming from where I came from, a New York team, it just hits a little bit different for me.”

“When you lose, you take it as a lesson. There’s always something you could’ve done right to make sure we didn’t have this outcome, individually and as a team,” he said. “At the end of the day we didn’t get it done. We didn’t have enough focus. We take that upon us as players, as a staff, as a group, as a team.”

Adams Alters Tune, Gives Giants & Coach Judge Respect

With a few days to let the dust settle, Adams took a much softer and appreciative approach when it came to what the Giants and new head coach Joe Judge are building in New York.

“A lot of respect to the Giants organization,” Adams stated while joining the 17 Weeks Podcast on Thursday. “It’s always been like that for me, obviously, due to my father.”

Adams’ dad, George, was a former first-round pick who played running back for the Giants from 1985-1989.

“Coach Judge, I didn’t get to holler at him after the game but I got a lot of respect for him and what he’s doing over there,” Adams said of Judge. “They’ve always had talent. They just needed the right coaching staff to come in there and get their identity back. And they got that, man.”

“So I got a lot of respect for how they play, how hard they play and how physical they play,” the safety claimed. “So, like I said, I got a lot of respect for that organization over there. Always have.”

