Twitter Reacts to Giants’ ‘Aggressive’ $39M Deal for New Defensive Starter

In the words of ESPN’s Field Yates, “The Giants have been unafraid to be aggressive this offseason.” First, the team locked up defensive cornerstone Leonard Williams on a three-year, $63 million contract. They soon followed up that move by supplying quarterback Daniel Jones with his first true No. 1 receiver in Kenny Golladay, inking the former Lion to a four-year $72 million deal. And now, just two days after Golladay, the team has added the best remaining cornerback on the open market.

Not bad for a team with “no money,” huh?

Giants Sign Cornerback Adoree Jackson

The team announced on Monday that they have officially signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jackson receives a lucrative three-year, $39 million contract ($26.5 million guaranteed) with a max value of $44.5 million based on incentives. Under the new deal, Jackson will receive a $13.5 million signing bonus, a year-one total of $16 million, and $27 million over two years.

Adoree’ Jackson is official ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xfsAknH8Xd — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2021

The addition of Jackson to the Giants’ defense is crucial in solidifying the team’s secondary. After having a revolving door at the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry a season ago, Jackson gives them a player who since 2019, owns the 15th-highest overall PFF grade in the NFL at the position (75.8). Furthermore, his 85.6 coverage grade when lined up on the outside ranks fourth in the league since 2018 — only Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman and former Defensive Player of the Year recipient Stephon Gilmore own a higher mark.

With Jackson now in place, the Giants suddenly have one of the league’s most talented, well-rounded secondaries at their disposal. Jackson will join a cornerback group that involves the aforementioned James Bradberry, fresh off his first-ever Pro Bowl selection, as well as promising slot defender Darnay Holmes. Not to be overshadowed, the team bolsters an array of highly versatile safeties, including starters Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers, as well as third-year man Julian Love and former second-round pick Xavier McKinney.

In 46 career games (41 starts) with the Titans, the former No. 18 overall pick collected 200 total tackles, two interceptions, 33 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also adds a boost to the team’s return game, as his 23.1 yards per kick return as a rookie ranked sixth-most in the NFL in 2017.

Jackson missed the majority of 2020, as a knee injury limited him to all but three games.

Twitter Reacts to Adoree Jackson Signing

Upon word breaking of Jackson signing with the Giants, the former Jim Thorpe Award winner was greeted with welcome arms from a number of his new teammates, as well as a few digs at the Philadelphia Eagles for losing out on his services.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s Adoreé Let’s go #GMEN — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) March 22, 2021

Adoree’ Jackson started off the right way for #Giants fans: By cancelling on the Eagles. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 22, 2021

Adoree’ Jackson told Philly to kick rocks. #TogetherBlue — Giants Today (@NYGToday) March 22, 2021

When push came to shove, Adoree Jackson wanted a grand total of nothing to do with the Eagles. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) March 22, 2021

I just asked CB Adoree Jackson if he is going to the #Eagles. He told me "no lol". — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) March 22, 2021

LIVE look at the Eagles pursuit of Adoree' Jackson: pic.twitter.com/b5Xj1rw423 — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) March 22, 2021

The #Giants secondary is loaded: CB1: James Bradberry

CB2: Adoree Jackson

S CB: Logan Ryan / Darnay Holmes

FS: Xavier McKinney

SS: Jabril Peppers Reserve: Sam Beal, Julian Love, Isaac Yiadom — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) March 22, 2021

This guy… 🤫 The best Adoree' Jackson highlights are streaming now on GiantsTV 📺: https://t.co/buv15Ukcqf pic.twitter.com/xszJjDcM9E — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) March 23, 2021

