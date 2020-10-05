Giants Reunite With WR as Potential Golden Tate Suspension Looms

With a potential suspension looming for one of their top playmakers, the New York Giants have officially reunited with training camp standout Alex Bachman, giving the team a fallback option at wideout.

The former Wake Forest Deamon Deacon was signed to New York’s practice squad on Monday. He had previously visited the Giants on Friday where he underwent COVID-19 testing and the entry process to rejoin the team.

Bachman made waves during camp as a reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Daniel Jones from the slot position. His failure to make Big Blue’s initial 53-man roster was a dagger to many fans who had grown particularly fond of Bachman over the summer. He did eventually make his way back to New York’s practice squad, but was unceremoniously cut two weeks ago to free up space for fellow wideout Derrick Dillon.

Bachman could very well find his way not only onto the Giants’ active roster, but into their gameplan. The Giants offense has fallen flat on their face for the majority of this season and is in search of playmakers. While Bachman may not be the end all be all answer to their offensive woes, he could prove to be an upgrade over players such as C.J. Board and Damion Ratley.

There’s also the looming questions involving two of New York’s top three targets. Sterling Shepard remains sidelined with a turf toe and Golden Tate could be forced out of the lineup for his postgame antics from this past Sunday.

NFL Investigating Tate-Ramsey Fight

The last thing the worst-ranked total offense in football needs is to be stripped of a starting skill player, let alone their most prolific. However, that may very well be the case for the Giants as the NFL is reportedly investigating the postgame fight between Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

With that said, the league may find it difficult to get to the bottom of the altercation, due to limited camera angles and lack of fans, as noted by the New York Post:

The investigation could be complicated by the lack of footage to determine how the Tate-Ramsey feud escalated as soon as the final whistle sounded. Fox did not have available any Tate-Ramsey footage — only the aftermath of players being separated — and there were no fans in the stands to capture it on iPhone cameras and upload to social media.

If the league doesn’t strip the Giants of Tate, it doesn’t sound like New York will self-induce any discipline on their veteran receiver at the moment. Although head coach Joe Judge did leave the door open for further evaluation.

Here’s what Judge had to say when asked by the media on Monday if the team will discipline Tate or any other player on the roster that was involved in the scuffle: