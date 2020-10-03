Free Agent Rejects Broncos, Begins Entry Process With Giants: Report

With former first-rounders such as Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, as well as unheralded contributors like Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill, the defensive line group for the New York Giants is one of the deeper units on the entire roster. With that said, the addition of one more interior defender certainly couldn’t hurt.

Free agent defensive tackle David Moa visited the Giants on Friday and has since begun the entry testing process to join Big Blue’s roster. According to North Jersey Media Group’s Art Stapleton, the former Boise State standout is expected to be cleared by Monday, after which he will likely be added to New York’s practice squad.

Moa Cancels Broncos Workout

Despite his non-existent draft status and failure to latch on to a long-term gig since going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Giants had some competition on their hands to secure the services of Moa.

Moa reportedly had a workout scheduled with the Denver Broncos for Friday. Yet, opted to cancel the session once things with the Giants began to move forward, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Along with Moa, wide receiver Alex Bachman has also begun the entry process, and will likely embark on his second stint in New York this year.

Moa Had Impressive Collegiate Production

Moa originally landed with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former All-Mountain West First Team failed to carve out a role in Minneapolis and was ultimately let go during final roster cuts. He was later signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad on September 16th, but once again found himself unemployed a mere week later.

Standing at 6-foot-3-inches and weighing in at 296-pounds, Moa is a bit light-footed for the position. The San Diego California native spent six seasons at Boise State, due to a redshirt freshman season and a torn Achilles which led to added eligibility. Over his 39-game college career, Moa totaled 52 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Moa’s 2016 campaign was by far his most prolific, as the defensive tackle collected 8.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on his way to earning All-Mountain West First Team honors.

Here’s what Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network had to say about Moa as a prospect entering this past April’s NFL Draft:

Squatty build offers initial leverage off the snap. Flashes multiple hand fighting wins on the inside to generate quick pressures: has a swim, a sick little spin move, and a club/rip that all land with a decent rate of success. Lots of power in his strikes, with a good sense of timing to marry handwork to footwork and clear his hips into a gap. Successful often on stunts and twists and provides versatility, lining up anywhere between the tackles and attacking C-gap to C-gap.

