Giants Demote Veteran WR to Make Room for 3x Super Bowl Champion

Nate Ebner’s imminent return has finally come. The special teams ace has re-signed with the New York Giants in time for Sunday’s opener against the Denver Broncos.

Ebner spent the offseason prepping for the Tokyo Olympics after trying out for the United States National Rugby team. However, his surgically repaired knee, which stemmed from an injury originally sustained while playing for the Giants last season, forced him to withdraw from competition for a spot. Ebner noted on social media back in June that he was on track to be fully recovered for the NFL regular season. He did participate in the Rio Games back in 2016.

Ebner, 32, captured three Lombardi Trophies while starring as a special teams stalwart for the New England Patriots from 2012-2019. Giants head coach Joe Judge served as Ebner’s special teams coordinator throughout the entirety of Ebner’s run in Foxborough. This past season with the Giants Ebner served as a team captain, playing a career-high 81% of the team’s special teams snaps.

CJ Board Cut, Added to Practice Squad

To free up space for Ebner on the 53-man roster, the Giants terminated the contract of wide receiver C.J. Board. The 27-year-old was then quickly signed to the practice squad. Board’s demotion from the active roster not only strips the team of a wideout — a position they’ve been ailing at — but also a return specialist.

In fact, prior to Board’s release, he was listed as the team’s top kickoff return man on their unofficial depth chart for Week 1. If he doesn’t get the call back up to the active roster for game day look for Jabrill Peppers, Adoree’ Jackson and rookie Kadarius Toney (if healthy) to factor into the return game.

As for what this means for the receiver group — hopefully, that they’re healing up. Kenny Golladay has been hopeful, yet vague regarding his availability for Sunday. As for Toney, he remains a wild card but has been practicing of late. As for Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, he is a “longshot” to suit up vs. Denver.

Kadarius Toney with the subtle stutter step, even on air, is intriguing pic.twitter.com/QHW2Iq1DvK — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 2, 2021

Without Board, the Giants now have five wide receivers on the active roster, including the recently signed Collin Johnson, who is the tallest wideout in the NFL at 6-foot-6-inches.

Giants Roster Shuffle

The Giants did a lot more than swap out Board for Ebner on Tuesday. They once again made a flurry of moves to their practice squad. Gone is wideout Austin Mack, who received an injury settlement. Defensive back Jordyn Peters and veteran guard Kenny Wiggins were both released. Linebacker Todd Davis, who retired last month, also had his contract terminated.

Added to the practice squad was offensive tackle Korey Cunningham. Measuring in at 6-foot-6-inches and 311 pounds, the former seventh-round pick has spent time with both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots (shocker) throughout his three-year career. In total he’s appeared in 18 games, notching six starts. His most action came as a rookie, where he logged 349 snaps (37%) with the Cardinals.

Cunningham’s addition comes on the same day that 2020 third-round pick Matt Peart was evidently leapfrogged by veteran Nate Solder as the team’s starting right tackle.