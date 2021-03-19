Giants Ink Super Bowl Winning Linebacker, Former 2nd-Round Pick: Report

The New York Giants may still — crossing our fingers — sign Kenny Golladay to a deal. However, thus far the team has used free agency as a way to add low-cost players for added depth to one of the league’s thinnest rosters. Signings such as tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver John Ross and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo are prime examples of just this. Now, it looks as if the team has struck yet again.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal.

The former second-round pick, who spent 2020 with the Detroit Lions, will provide competition at the team’s second inside linebacker spot opposite stud Blake Martinez. New York recently opted not to tender both David Mayo and Devante Downs, who have combined for 23 starts over the past two seasons at the position. Former Mr. Irrelevant, Tae Crowder, is currently penciled in as the team’s starting inside backer alongside Martinez.

Ragland Has Been a Steady Contributor Throughout His Career

A two-time National Champion and former SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Alabama, Ragland entered the league with lofty expectations. The No. 41 overall selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ragland’s career got off to a rough start. The Madison (AL) native suffered a torn ACL in training camp, subsequently ending both his rookie campaign and career in Buffalo before it ever truly began.

The following offseason, Ragland was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. He would go on to spend three seasons in Kansas City, registering 36 starts (regular season & postseason) over that span, including the team’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Ragland signed with the Detroit Lions prior to the start of last season, joining new Giants personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, who was previously in the Lions’ personnel department. Ragland appeared in all 16 games in 2020, and while he may have started a career-low six games on the year, his 50% defensive snap percentage actually marked a new personal best. Ragland finished the season with 52 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.

His best statistical season to date came back in 2018 when he started all but one game for the Chiefs, ranking second on the team with 86 tackles. Overall, Ragland has amassed 212 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles over his pro career.