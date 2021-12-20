Long-Time Starter’s Giants Career in Doubt After Brutal Injury

With less than two minutes remaining in what would ultimately be a 21-6 beatdown loss to the division rival Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants‘ afternoon quickly went from bad to worse.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard broke off the line of scrimmage only to immediately drop to the turf, clutching the back of his left ankle from a non-contact injury. The six-year pro was carted off the field to the locker room. Shortly after, the team confirmed the brutal news that Shepard did in fact suffer a torn Achilles. The injury ends the wideout’s 2021 campaign after just seven games and puts his future in New York in doubt.

Has Shepard Played His Final Snap as a Giant?

Selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Shepard is the longest-tenured player on the Giants’ roster. He’s also the lone remaining player to have appeared in the team’s most recent playoff appearance — six seasons ago. However, despite posing as one of the Giants’ more reliable offensive skill players in recent years (when healthy), talks surrounding Shepard’s impending exit from East Rutherford have long been speculated, as highlighted by Newsday’s Tom Rock.

“While he has two seasons left on his contract, there was speculation the Giants might part ways with him this offseason even before this significant injury. Shepard already had missed time with hamstring and quad injuries this season before getting carted off the field,” wrote Rock.

Shepard’s cap hit checks in at $12.4 million and $13.4 million over the next two seasons. Yet, should the team opt to move off him, they can save $8.5 million on their 2022 cap by making him a post-June 1 cut, via Pro Football Talk.

With Kenny Golladay making an average of $18 million per year and Kadarius Toney primed for an uptick in usage under a new offensive coordinator next season, Shepard may very well have just played his last snap in a Giants uniform.

If that proves to be the case, he’d end his career in New York with 349 receptions for 3,884 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2018 when he posted a career-best 872 yards on 66 receptions. The 28-year-old came out the gates blazing in 2021, averaging eight receptions and 103.5 yards over the first two games of the season. Unfortunately — as has been all too common during his Giants tenure — injuries quickly began to take a toll.

Saquon Barkley Reacts to Shepard’s Injury

If anyone knows a thing or two about battling through adversity to return from a serious injury it’s Saquon Barkley. The team’s starting running back, who totaled 24 yards in what was his 10th game back in the Giants’ lineup since suffering a torn ACL one season ago, shared a heartfelt message for Shepard after the Dallas loss:

It’s definitely tough. He’s a spark to this team, he’s a leader of this team. Just the energy that he brings every single day on the field and off the field. Anytime you see a guy go down, it’s a sad thing. One thing I know about Shep, he’s a fighter, so it’s a setback, but I know he’s going to attack this rehab. I know his family well. He’s got great family members, he’s got great friends, great teammates and he knows he can rely on a lot of people in a time of need. Like I said, Shep’s a competitor, he’s going to attack this rehab. This is just a little setback, but the comeback is going to be something special.