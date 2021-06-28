Longest-Tenured Giant May Soon Be in ‘Another Uniform,’ Says Analyst  

Ever since trading Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2019, Sterling Shepard has moonlighted as the New York Giants‘ No. 1 wide receiver. Yes, the role was likely a tad too grand of an undertaking. Nevertheless, Shepard has performed admirably for the most part — albeit when healthy.

Despite being limited to just 22 games over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old has led the team in receptions in back-to-back campaigns. This past year, he hauled in 66 receptions, which tied for the most over his five year-career, 58 of which came over the final 10 games of the season.

The lone holdover from the Giants’ infamous boat photo, and the longest-tenure player on the team’s roster, Shepard is clearly a quarterback-friendly option that would presumably continue to serve a young quarterback like Daniel Jones well. Yet, with a reworked receiving corps in East Rutherford, headlined by big-name additions such as Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the Shepard could be donning a new uniform by season’s start, urging Big Blue to “consider trading” the veteran pass-catcher.