Giants Advised to Trade 1st-Round Pick for ‘Dream Target’ for Daniel Jones

Re-signing Daniel Jones is just one piece of the puzzle for the New York Giants this offseason. The other part of the equation is to equip the developing quarterback with better wide receivers.

It’s something general manager Joe Schoen can make happen by trading for 1,000-yard wideout Tee Higgins. The deal would require the Giants sending their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

He believes Higgins is worth the price because he’d be a “dream target” for Jones. The high cost of this potential swap also reflects the demand for Higgins, who has been mooted as a potential trade option for a number of teams this offseason.

2-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver What the Giants Need

As Knox pointed out, Higgins is a “proven” commodity in the pros, evidenced by two-straight seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving. A lot of those yards are borne from Higgins’ ability to stretch the field, a trait he showed off for this 59-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins from Week 4:

Higgins has averaged over 13.5 yards per reception every season since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2020. His presence would boost a pedestrian Giants passing game that produced a mere 28 completions of 20-plus yards, the fewest in the NFL.

Jones needs a field-stretcher to help develop his own ability to push the ball vertically. It’s the next step for a passer who relied more on quick reads and short, efficient throws last season.

Many of those throws targeted the middle of the field, where Higgins is also an effective weapon. He proved his ability to give his quarterback an outlet, take a hit and still make the catch on this play against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Playoffs:

Joe Burrow is fearless. He steps up in the pocket and takes a hit while making a throw over the middle to Tee Higgins. pic.twitter.com/qgdXGrnqVc — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 18, 2023

Higgins wins on plays like these because of his 6’4″, 219-pound frame. He represents the bigger body the Giants need more of in their receiving corps, one reason why Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots is also a credible option in free agency.

Signing a free agent like Meyers would be more palatable than giving up first-round value for Higgins. Yet, the latter’s impressive track record may be too good to resist if, as expected, he’s put on the block.

Super Bowl Wideout Tipped for Trade

Higgins’ name hasn’t been far from trade rumors already this offseason. The 24-year-old could be a candidate because the Bengals need to pay quarterback Joe Burrow, according to Ari Meirov, speaking to Trey Wingo for The 33rd Team: “Tee Higgins is a name we’re going to hear a lot about.”

"Until the #Bengals actually get a deal done, his name will be brought up over and over this offseason." Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) on the Tee Higgins trade rumors 🐅@wingoz | 🎥 » https://t.co/vIvbaO761j pic.twitter.com/rGa6OB7i6U — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 24, 2023

Meirov also noted how “there are countless teams who could use a Tee Higgins on their roster with their quarterbacks.” The Giants belong in that category, but they are far from alone.

Other teams have been mentioned, including the Detroit Lions, who featured in this hypothetical trade scenario outlined by Pro Football Focus:

🚨 HYPOTHETICAL TRADE 🚨 Tee Higgins to Detroit? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJLZb6PeyP — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi urged his old team and Bill Belichick to make a deal happen, during an appearance on ESPN (h/t Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media).

The Giants will likely stay out of the trade market if Schoen believes any member of a draft class loaded at wide receiver can help. Big Blue taking a receiver is a common theme in mock drafts, including one from CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, who believes Jalin Hyatt is the Giants’ best option in the opening round.

Schoen must act decisively, one way or another, to retool a position where Darius Slayton and Richie James are free agents, while Sterling Shepard has already been released. Keeping the draft capital makes sense, but Higgins’ age, production and a cap hit of just $3,961,416, per Spotrac.com, may make a trade too enticing to resist.

The Giants need to pay Jones or use the franchise tag, but either move will be for naught if he doesn’t have at least one gifted playmaker to aim for on the outside.