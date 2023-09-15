Former Giants RB Tiki Barber Labels Week 2 Game A ‘Must Win’

For many fans there is early concern that the season could slip away quickly if the Giants can’t bounce back from their bad loss to division rival Dallas Cowboys. The hope for Giants Nation is that a win this week against the Arizona Cardinals will get the team back on track.

WFAN NY Radio Host and former Giants RB Tiki Barber said on air Friday afternoon that he has faith and confidence in his former team, but also labels this upcoming game against the Cardinals as a “Must Win”.

“The Giants cannot afford to lose to a team that is supposed to be a cellar dweller, and so yes, its too early to actually say that week 2 is a must win, but it is a must win for this Giants team.” Barber said.

Barber then shifted to positive thoughts. “I am still confident” he said. “It’s hard to find positives in the Giants game, but you go look for positives…you go look at the things that you did well…they ran the ball effectively, we know they can do that, they can do that probably against any team.”

Barber also added his thoughts on quarterback Daniel Jones “You gotta still believe, at least I do still believe that Daniel Jones is going to keep evolving into this quarterback…you can’t let Week 1 cloud your vision, your confidence, your hope in who he is going to become.”

@TikiBarber standing by his team and their QB. Love it! pic.twitter.com/wd4ENxZAUL — Team Vivalo (@TeamVivalo) September 15, 2023

Andrew Thomas and Azeez Ojulari on Injury Report

Coming off an overall disappointing performance last Sunday night, Giants LB Azeez Ojulari reportedly injured his hamstring this week in practice and is now listed as doubtful for this Sundays game against Arizona. The third-year pass rusher was only able to play in seven games last year due to injury, posting five starts. In 2022, Ojulari finished with 14 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

LT Andrew Thomas suffered a hamstring tweak in the game last Sunday and the team has been monitoring it all week. Thomas is listed as questionable for this Sunday and will test the injury before the game according the ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The third year LT signed a big contract this offseason with the expectations of anchoring a highly questionable offensive line.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson also remains doubtful as he is still recovering from last seasons knee injury. TE Darren Waller, who was on the injury report earlier this week, has been removed and is expected to play.

The Giants official injury report: Doubtful:

OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) Questionable:

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) Disappointing on Ojulari. Relatively positive for Thomas. Spoke with Robinson this week and the tricky part was the two games… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2023

Saquon Barkley Does not Feel Urgency Ahead of the Week 2 Matchup With Cardinals

Many are labeling this week as a “must win” game for the Giants. For Saquon Barkley the 5th year captain who recently signed a franchise tag of $10.1 million, it is important to approach this game like any other.

When asked by a reporter if there was a heightened sense urgency this week at practice, Barkley answered with a resounding “No.”

“We got to stay solid. The core got to stay solid within this locker room within this building, and I think we did that…hopefully on Sunday we can go out there and show you guys.”

The Giants enter the game as 4.5 point favorites over the Cardinals (via FanDuel)