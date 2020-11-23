Giants Workout Ex-Ravens Pass-Rusher, 2 Others

The New York Giants may be on a bye week, but the organization is still hard at work trying to constantly improve their roster.

On Saturday, the team welcomed a trio of players to East Rutherford for a tryout, headlined by former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Tim Williams. Other attendees included defensive tackle Tyler Clark and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Williams, 27, was a third-round pick of Baltimore back in the 2017 NFL Draft and perceived to be a steal by numerous experts. A projected first-rounder based solely on talent, Williams collected 18.5 sacks over his final two seasons at Alabama, in return notching Baltimore numerous draft day grades hovering between an A- and an A+ for their ability to secure the Baton Rouge (LA) native with No. 78 overall selection.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Chad Reuter even likened Williams’ potential to that of 4x-Pro Bowler Justin Houston, a player who owns the 47th-most sacks in NFL history.

Coaching up Tim Williams to become the pass-rusher talent his potential portends would make him a third-round steal like Justin Houston.

Clearly, Williams never fulfilled said lofty expectations during his time in Maryland. The edge rusher appeared in 19 games with Baltimore from 2017 through part of 2019. Over that span, he collected just two sacks, five QB hits, 18 combined tackles and two tackles for loss. He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The latter waived Williams from their practice squad on October 13th of this year.

Other Tryouts

Tyler Clark is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia. He was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after collecting Second-Team All-SEC honors in his final season with the Bulldogs.

Clark, who notched 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss as a senior, received a draftable grade by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who had this to say about the interior defender:

Clark doesn’t have the body type or classic body control of a wide-body interior defender, but his length and tenacity are effective in helping him recover through early disadvantages. Lower-body tightness will hinder his pad level and his ability to sit down against angle blocks, but he has the quickness and understanding of angles to slip his way between gaps. He played in a variety of alignments at Georgia and could fit into a backup role in either odd or even fronts, but his lack of consistent pass rush limits his upside.

Nakia Griffin-Stewart, who originally reigns from Tenafly (NJ), spent the first four of his college years at nearby Rutgers before joining Pitt as a graduate transfer. He appeared in all 13 games (12 starts) with the Panthers in 2019, hauling in 19 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 246-pound Griffin-Stewart signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s also spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

