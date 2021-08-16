Giants Trade for Texans Cornerback: Report

Head coach Joe Judge hinted at making new additions to the offensive line following the team’s preseason loss to the New York Jets. However, thus far, no such moves have been made. Instead, the New York Giants have opted to kick off the new workweek by adding to one of their deeper positions on the entire roster.

The team has acquired cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Houston will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick as compensation.

While Crossen may be a cornerback by trade, his calling card since entering the league in 2018 has been as a special teamer. Originally a seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, Crossen spent his rookie season under the watchful eye of Judge, who at the time served as New England’s special teams coordinator. During his lone season with the Pats, the Western Carolina product appeared in 11 games, logging 113 special teams snaps (25%).

Crossen has spent the past two seasons in Houston, totaling 516 special teams snaps over that span. The 25-year-old did see an uptick on the defensive side of the ball in 2020, starting four games and logging a career-high 307 snaps (28%).

However, with the presence of Pro Bowler James Bradberry, offseason signee Adoree Jackson and youngsters Darnay Holmes and Rodarius Williams, Crossen’s best path to a roster spot will be as a contributor on special teams.

Over his three-year NFL career, Crossen has appeared in 43 games and amassed 73 tackles, one quarterback hit and six passes defended.

More Moves to Come?

The Giants have a handful of roster decisions to make in the coming 24 hours. By Tuesday, August 17th at 4:00 p.m. ET, the league mandates that teams must trim their roster down to 85 players — 86 for the Giants due to the Sandro Platzgummer roster exemption. Some players, such as Clayton Thorson, have already been given their pink slip. Yet, while Big Blue will be saying goodbye to a number of players, coach Judge has his mind on adding some new bodies to the mix as well.

On the offensive line, you’ve got to have a lot of bodies to operate, so in terms of bringing somebody in, there’s a good chance that we’re going to look to bring somebody in before going to Cleveland,” Judge told reporters. “Regarding potential additions to the team, we’re talking to personnel today and tomorrow on the entire roster. Obviously, there’s some moves we have to make with league rules. We’re looking at the week going into Cleveland, but then also just building our own depth on all parts of the roster. In terms of bringing some players in, we’re looking at guys at all positions around the league. There’s going to be a lot of guys that are available, so it’s our job to do our due diligence to make sure we know who’s out there and available in the league.”

