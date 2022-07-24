Seven New York Giants With the Most to Prove Heading into Training Camp

When the New York Giants officially report to training camp on Tuesday, the pressure will be on a few players in particular.

It’s a new era in New York, as Brian Daboll has taken over as Giants head coach and Joe Schoen is the new general manager. Since January, they’ve been rebuilding the roster with players who fit their vision. The team looks much improved on paper, but now it’s time to see what the team really looks like on the field.

This article will highlight seven Giants players with the most to prove heading into training camp. They range from a promising rookie draft pick to a couple players who could be on their last leg in New York.

7. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Outside Linebacker

All eyes will be on Kayvon Thibodeaux at Giants training camp. He’s the first pick made by the new regime, making him a direct reflection of Schoen and Daboll. His personality is large, and the expectations surrounding him might be even larger. The Giants are counting on Thibodeaux to revitalize their pass rush, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL with 34 sacks last season. Thibodeaux had nine sacks as a freshman, then recorded only 10 sacks over his last two seasons at Oregon.

6. Aaron Robinson, Cornerback

The Giants need Aaron Robinson to make a major Year 2 leap. After starting just two games as a rookie, Robinson is now penciled in to start opposite Adoree’ Jackson at outside cornerback. The Giants released former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry as a cost-cutting measure, so a lot is riding on the tandem of Jackson and Robinson in 2022. Robinson was originally billed as a slot cornerback when he was drafted, so training camp will tell us whether the former third-round pick has what it takes to play on the outside.

5. Kadarius Toney, Wide Receiver

Kadarius Toney made the injury report in half-a-dozen different ways as a rookie, limiting him to 10 games played (four starts) in 2021. Outside of a two-week explosion against the New Orleans Saints (Week 4) and Dallas Cowboys (Week 5), Toney’s rookie season was unspectacular from a statistical standpoint. He did not find the end zone once and had only three games with more than four receptions. The Giants must figure out how to tap into Toney’s electric potential at training camp.

4. Julian Love, Safety

Julian Love is one of New York’s longest-tenured defenders, but he doesn’t have much starting experience to show for it (just 16 starts in 48 games played). After parting ways with Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers this offseason, the Giants are now counting on Love to step up and start at safety next to rising star Xavier McKinney. He’s also a top candidate to serve as a team captain, as both Ryan and Peppers were captains last year. We’ll see whether Love can solidify his newfound leadership role at training camp.

3. Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver

Kenny Golladay is in danger of becoming the biggest free-agency bust in Giants history. Like Toney, Golladay caught zero touchdown passes last season. He’s heading into the second year of a four-year, $72 million deal and desperately needs to develop a stronger connection with starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Just a few years ago, Golladay was a Pro Bowl receiver who led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. He still has the potential to be a solid No. 1 receiver for the Giants, but it starts with having a strong performance at training camp.

2. Saquon Barkley, Running Back

This could be Saquon Barkley’s final season with the Giants. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is suddenly entering Year 5, after tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and rushing for an uninspiring 3.7 yards per carry last season. Barkley has been unable to replicate the magic we saw during his rookie season, when he led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and scored 15 total touchdowns. One thing the Giants plan to do this year is utilize him more as a pass catcher, giving Barkley more chances to make plays in space.

1. Daniel Jones, Quarterback

Like Barkley, Daniel Jones is also entering the final year on his rookie contract. That’s because the new regime chose not to pick up his fifth-year option. Jones has missed time due to injuries in each of his first three seasons, and his win-loss record has not been great when he’s healthy enough to start (12-25 through 37 career starts). Jones has the athleticism to be a playmaker, but can the Giants let him off the leash without risking injury and reopening the door to his turnover problem? Training camp will help answer that question.