Giants Work Out Ex-Broncos, Vikings QB: ‘Has Every Tool in the Book’

The New York Giants have been busy scouring the streets for free agents who could help improve a roster that is three losses away from their fourth consecutive losing season. On Thursday the Giants brought in three familiar faces for visits, wide receiver Corey Coleman, defensive back Montre Hartage and tight end Rysen John, all of whom are expected to sign. A day earlier, the G-Men took a closer look at five other available players, including one intriguing signal-caller.

The Giants met with five free-agents this past Wednesday, holding tryouts in East Rutherford for the likes of defensive backs Saquan Hampton and Jeremiah Dinson, wide receivers Chris Lacy and Michael Walker, as well as quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Sloter’s ‘Cult Following’ Backed by Impressive Skillset

Sloter is by far the most notable of the bunch, as the former Northern Colorado Bear gathered a “cult following” during his days with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier even went as far as to claim that the former UDFA “has every tool in the book.” Which begs the question, why has Slotter remained on the open-market since mid-March of this year after just a three and a half month stint in Detroit with the Lions?

Well, if you ask many Broncos and Vikings fans, it has little to do with Sloter, but rather teams opting for prospects due to draft positioning and financial commitment. In fact, as the tweet below highlights, some fans still hold a grudge to this day that their team let the 6-foot-5-inch, 218-pound Sloter escape from their grasp.

Thus far there have been no updates on a Sloter signing being imminent. Yet, due to New York’s Thursday game and the COVID-19 protocol, were any official deal to be struck, it would likely be within the next handful of days.

The Giants currently roster just two quarterbacks on their active roster, with veteran Colt McCoy serving as the team’s backup to starter Daniel Jones. New York also has Clayton Thorson occupying a practice squad spot at the moment. Thorson, a former fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, was signed back in late-September to fill the void left behind by Cooper Rush, who the team waived after claiming off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys back in May.

Walker Could Add a Much-Needed Boost to Special Teams

Michael Walker went undrafted in 2019, spending his rookie campaign mostly as a special teams contributor and return specialist with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Walker was extremely productive during his collegiate days at Boston College as an all-purpose athlete, racking up 3,292 kick/punt return yards and one touchdown over his four seasons. The Giants rank 21st in the NFL this season with an average of 20.5 yards per kick return.

