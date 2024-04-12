‘Turbocharged Tyrod Taylor’ is ‘Well-Regarded’ by Giants Ahead of Draft

The New York Giants liked Tyrod Taylor, so it makes sense a “turbocharged” version of the team’s former backup quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is well-regarded by Big Blue ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Heisman Trophy winner “Daniels is a name to keep an eye on” if the Giants select a quarterback in Round 1, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The latter “is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to Schoen and Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense.”

Daniels is widely expected to hear his name called among the first three picks, but he’d surely appeal to the Giants if he’s still on the board at six overall. That explains why the Giants are set to meet with the LSU star, a chance to perform due diligence on a dual-threat signal-caller who is viewed as a souped up version of Taylor by Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings.

He thinks “JD might represent the peak Taylor outcome where he grows into a quality starter.”

Allowing Daniels to live up to the billing would mean the Giants eventually turning away from Daniel Jones and handing the reins to the younger QB. Big Blue would then be free to build an offense around Daniels’ mobility and deep-passing talent.

Tyrod Taylor Comparison No Slight to Jayden Daniels

A comp to Taylor, who has spent most of his pro career as a backup may not set many pulses racing among Giants fans. It should, though, since Taylor showed the ability to make plays in both phases.

As Cummings explained, “It’s a comp that requires a little bit of nuance, because it’s meant to showcase how unique and precarious Daniels’ profile is. Taylor was a decent starter in 2015-2016, and a dynamic running threat — just couldn’t take the next step. I think Daniels can expand beyond that.”

It's a comp that requires a little bit of nuance, because it's meant to showcase how unique and precarious Daniels' profile is. Taylor was a decent starter in 2015-2016, and a dynamic running threat — just couldn't take the next step. I think Daniels can expand beyond that. https://t.co/adGh0HHn6p — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 4, 2024

If Taylor represents the starting point for what Daniels could be, the Giants already have some idea what the rookie might look like. The idea is based on Taylor’s creditable performances in relief of Jones last season.

Specifically, Taylor expanded the passing game for the Giants. The 34-year-old averaged 7.5 yards gained per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

That was far superior to the 6.2 yards posted by Tommy DeVito and Jones’ tally of 4.2. Taylor also gained 11.6 yards per completion, while DeVito mustered 9.7 and Jones managed a mere 8.4.

The disparity between Taylor and Jones stretching the field was spelled out by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar during the season. He compared their numbers “on throws of 20+ air yards: “Jones — 2 of 9 for 89 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 68.3. Taylor — 5 of 10 for 160 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, no turnover-worthy throws, and a passer rating of 95.8.”

Taylor’s greater vertical arm strength was obvious on this 80-yard touchdown connection with Darius Slayton against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

Daniels would provide the same vertical capability to a pedestrian pass attack after Taylor joined the New York Jets in free agency.

Giants Would Transform Offense With Jayden Daniels

Daniels’ potential to transform their offense will surely be a subject of discussion when he meets with the team on Monday, April 15, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. As Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post put it, “if Jayden Daniels is not picked by rival #Commanders and is there at 3, #Giants draft night gets infinitely more interesting.”

If Jayden Daniels is not picked by rival #Commanders and is there at 3, #Giants draft night gets infinitely more interesting https://t.co/fIlad5BqwD — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 10, 2024

The availability of any marquee QB1 in this class should pique the Giants’ interest. Especially after issues with ball security and a torn ACL prevented Jones from living up to the four-year, $160-million contract he signed last offseason.

Jones’ issues were obvious even when he was healthy. Particularly his struggle to make plays in favorable passing situations.

The problem was broken down by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis: “the easiest time to pass the ball is on 1st down Daniel Jones ranked #48 of 48 QBs on 1st down efficiency (min 100 att in 2023) just 30% of att were successful NFL avg is 46% a lot of it was sacks… ok… BUT EVEN IF YOU REMOVE SACKS he ranked #47 of 48 QBs gross even removing sacks, he was pressured a a high rate… ok… BUT EVEN IF YOU REMOVE ATTEMPTS UNDER PRESSURE he ranked #47 of 48 QBs only Bailey Zappe was worse.”

Few would blame the Giants for moving on from Jones, even if it meant trading up to take Daniels. Team president Jon Mara has given general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll the green light to trade up, but Raanan doesn’t think it will happen: “The Giants currently only have six picks in this year’s draft, and a trade up will likely cost them a future first or second-rounder. That’s not ideal for a team that still has so many holes on its roster.”

Even so, permission from the boss, combined with the potential availability of Daniels, could spell trouble for Jones.