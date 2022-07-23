Giants’ New Uniforms Contain Hidden Message in ‘Heritage Neckline’ [LOOK]

The New York Giants lit social media on fire this week when they unveiled their new “Classic Uniform,” hearkening back to the franchise’s iconic look from the 1980s and ’90s.

If you haven’t seen the new uniforms, here’s an Instagram slideshow from the Giants that highlights the finer points:

For the helmet, the Giants departed from the “NY” logo they’ve used since the 2000 season and brought back the old-school “GIANTS” logo. This helmet started making a comeback a few years ago, when the Giants introduced an all-white alternative/throwback uniform.

The red jersey trim, nameplate font and pant stripe complete the classic look, but the coolest part of these uniforms might be the hidden message. If you swipe to the second slide of the Instagram gallery above, you’ll see the “Heritage Neckline” where the Giants have hidden their team motto.

Here’s a closer look:

The caption on this slide reads: “Whenever a player puts on this uniform, he is reminded of the inspirational words of Wellington Mara: ‘Once A Giant, Always A Giant.'”

Wellington Mara, the father of current Giants co-owner John Mara, started out as a ballboy for the team in 1925 (the franchise’s inaugural season) and held the role of team owner/president from 1959 until his death in 2005. Including his words on the neckline of the new uniform is a classy move by the organization.

Eli Manning Admits He’s ‘A Little Jealous’

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning retired at the end of the 2019 season and missed the opportunity to wear the team’s “Classic Uniform” by a few years. Manning, whose media career has blossomed since hanging up his cleats, admitted in a tweet that he’s “a little jealous” of the current Giants who get to wear the new uniform.

Here’s the tweet:

I’m a little jealous I didn’t get to wear these. https://t.co/cUM0ZlASsT — Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 20, 2022

Manning may be envious, but he’s partly responsible for the team motto being on the neckline. After all, it was Manning who dusted off Wellington Mara’s words — and added a few of his own — in his emotional retirement speech.

Skip to the 6:30 mark in the video below for the moment.

Play

Giants QB Eli Manning's full retirement speech New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning gives his retirement speech on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 (1/24/20) in a press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. Manning leaves after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs. (Video by Andre Malok | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com) 2020-01-24T17:39:45Z

“For most of my life, people have called me ‘Easy,'” Manning said in January of 2020, concluding his nearly seven-minute farewell speech. “Believe me, there is nothing easy about today. Wellington Mara always said, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant.’ For me, it’s only a Giant.”

Since this moment, the team motto has been used a lot more frequently. Manning won’t get to wear the new uniform, but it’s hard not to think of him when you see those words on the neckline.

Giants Look Good, But Will They Play Good?

If you believe in the old sports adage “Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good” there’s reason to believe the Giants will finally break through and win some more games in 2022. Uniform changes can spark new life in a team, and the Giants know this from experience. The Giants went to the playoffs just one time in six seasons from 1994-1999, then went to the Super Bowl as soon as they changed uniforms in 2000.

The Giants may not be Super Bowl bound this season, but they’re clearly trying to establish a new identity under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They’ve gone to the playoffs just one time in the past 10 seasons, and a fresh start with a fresh uniform might be exactly what this franchise needs in 2022.