Giants Finalize Draft Class, Agree to Terms With Last Two Rookies [Report]

After months of negotiations, the New York Giants should have their entire rookie draft class under contract for the start of training camp.

On Monday, the Giants agreed to terms with both second-round wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round safety Dane Belton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

The #Giants have agreed to terms with second-round #Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round #Iowa safety Dane Belton on their rookie deals, sources say, and both should sign soon. That wraps up their draft class and it all should be finalized before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

“The #Giants have agreed to terms with second-round #Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round #Iowa safety Dane Belton on their rookie deals, sources say, and both should sign soon,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “That wraps up their draft class and it all should be finalized before camp begins.”

This news comes one week after fourth-round tight end Daniel Bellinger signed his rookie contract, leaving just Robinson and Belton unsigned. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the contract delay was part of a league-wide trend that resulted in slower signings for many second- and fourth-round picks.

The Giants selected 11 players in this year’s draft (the franchise’s largest draft class since 2003).

Here’s a refresher on the full class and draft order:

Round 1, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/OLB, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/OLB, Oregon Round 1, Pick 7: Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Evan Neal, OL, Alabama Round 2, Pick 43: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky Round 3, Pick 67: Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina

Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina Round 3, Pick 81: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Cordale Flott, CB, LSU Round 4, Pick 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State Round 4, Pick 114: Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Dane Belton, DB, Iowa Round 5, Pick 146: Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana Round 5, Pick 147: D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State Round 5, Pick 173: Marcus McKethan, OL, North Carolina

Marcus McKethan, OL, North Carolina Round 6, Pick 182: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

These players were all selected at the end of April, so it’s been a long time coming to get them all under contract.

Wan’Dale Robinson Provides Giants With Intriguing Playmaker

Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants will have a completely different offensive identity. Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen selected Robinson in the second round of this year’s draft because he fits that identity.

Robinson is only 5-foot-8 and 185 lbs., according to the Giants’ official website, but he possesses a unique ability to make plays in space. He was the No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation coming out of high school, per 247Sports, and played both running back and wide receiver at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky.

Sail Basic to Wan'Dale Robinson, drawing threaded pic.twitter.com/zuQweHtSYx — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) July 17, 2022

The coaching staff at Kentucky was able to unlock Robinson’s full potential as a wide receiver, as he exploded for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 receptions in his only season with the Wildcats.

Dane Belton Gives Giants Valuable Depth at DB

Heading into training camp, the Giants’ biggest question mark is the strength of the secondary. If Dane Belton can step up and impress right away at the safety position, he will give the unit some much-needed breathing room.

At the moment, Xavier McKinney and Julian Love project to be the starting safeties in 2022. Belton has an opportunity to solidify himself as the next man up.

The bigger issue is at cornerback, where Adoree’ Jackson is stepping into the No. 1 role and Aaron Robinson is expected to start on the opposite side. The Giants are counting on those two, plus either Darnay Holmes or Cordale Flott to hold things down in the slot.