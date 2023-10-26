Former Jets WRs Trash Giants QB Daniel Jones

Wayne Chrebet and Laveranues Coles are no fans of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. In fact, both of these productive former wide receivers for the New York Jets wish their former team was facing Jones instead of backup Tyrod Taylor in Week 8.

Chrebet and Coles had a good time calling out the faults in Jones’ game during a podcast recorded for The 33rd Team. Chrebet got things started by saying, “Tyrod Taylor, he’s not bad. Danny Dimes is getting $40 million a year. He snuck ’em. Danny Dimes. They’re calling him Danny Nickels now which is kind of fun. Who’s better being in there, Danny Nickels or Tyrod Taylor? I’d rather go against Danny Nickels than Tyrod Taylor.”

Coles was in agreement: “You asked me who we’d rather play against, yeah, I’d much rather play against Daniel Jones, I mean who wouldn’t? What Herm’ used to say, ‘he just serve them up.’ Just hit him one good time he’s going to start serving it up. He doesn’t look comfortable back there in the pocket. Take him all day.”

Jones is still dealing with a neck injury and remains a doubt to face the Giants’ cross-town rivals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29. Nonetheless, Big Blue can use this exchange between Chrebet and Coles as ideal bulletin-board material ahead of another must-win game.

Answering back by beating the 3-3 Jets would also show how firmly the Giants remain behind Jones, who has endured a torrid start to the season.

Giants Showing Improvement Without Daniel Jones

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll has faced more than a few questions about his team’s quarterback situation in recent weeks. The Giants have been more competitive since Tyrod Taylor stepped in for Jones against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Taylor threw a pair of touchdown passes to help beat the Washington Commanders in Week 7, just the Giants’ second win of a trying campaign. Daboll has been adamant Taylor will return to the bench once Jones is healthy, telling reporters, “he’s our starter,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Daniel Jones will practice again Wednesday. His workload will not increase and he has still not been cleared for contact, per coach Brian Daboll. Same as last week. As for when he’s cleared: “He’s our starter.” #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 25, 2023

That’s a bold declaration of confidence in Jones, despite No. 8 tossing six interceptions and losing three of four fumbles. Those numbers would surely encourage a Jets’ defense with eight picks and five forced fumbles to feast on a healthy Jones.

The Giants are still waiting for Jones to be cleared for contact. A situation Daboll called the “same as last week,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daniel Jones’ situation is the “same as last week,” limited & non-contact, Brian Daboll says. Won’t project his availability. Says he’ll be the starter when he is healthy. Won’t explain why. (Me talking): have to expect Tyrod to be the starter unless something changes #Giants pic.twitter.com/mulK0acsGi — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 25, 2023

Daboll is keeping the faith in his QB1, but not everybody agrees. Among them, Touchdown Wire analyst Doug Farrar says “the Giants’ passing game is just better with Tyrod Taylor than it is with Daniel Jones.”

Farrar pinpointed how Jones has “got 10 explosive plays this season on 151 dropbacks, while Taylor has nine explosive plays on 78 dropbacks.”

Those numbers show the Giants are a more expansive offense when Taylor is throwing the football.

Answering Daniel Jones’ Critics Best Way to Show Solidarity

Daboll is backing his quarterback, but some of Jones’ teammates may begin to feel differently based on how Taylor is playing. Specifically, the latter’s calmness in the pocket has helped a woeful offensive line show signs of improvement.

A group that surrendered 28 sacks with Jones in the lineup has allowed seven sacks in the last two games. The numbers are still too high, but individual linemen have been more solid.

They include guard Mark Glowinski, who has has not given up a sack in the two games Taylor has started, according to PFF NY Giants.

Mark Glowinski in his last two games: 79 pass blocking snaps

1 pressure allowed

0 sacks allowed 📈 pic.twitter.com/bgkIYHiCyW — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) October 24, 2023

A sturdy line and a quarterback getting rid of the ball quicker and more efficiently can help the Giants overcome the Jets and give Chrebet and Coles reasons to regret their words.