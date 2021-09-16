What The Giants’ Latest Signing Means for Nick Gates

On the morning of their Week 2 contest against the Washington Football Team, the New York Giants signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to their active roster, which was confirmed by his agent David Canter.

The Giants initially signed Skura to their practice squad on September 2. After not playing in Week 1, Skura will be up with the team in their second contest, and could potentially play a larger role, given his vast experience at the center position.

So, what does this mean for current starting center Nick Gates?

Well, it potentially signals the Giants’ intention to move Gates over to left guard, a spot where Shane Lemieux was initially projected to be the starter. However, Lemieux has a slight tear of the patellar tendon in his knee.

And although he attempted to play through it in the regular season opener, Lemieux only made it through the first half, before taking a seat for the rest of the game. Lemieux is now inactive for the Giants’ Week 2 matchup with Washington.

Ben Bredeson played the remainder of the afternoon at left guard and was solid. The Giants can either choose to go with Bredeson at guard once again, which would keep Gates at center, or, start Skura or Billy Price at center, moving Gates over to the guard position.

While Gates has arguably been the Giants’ best lineman at center, there is a much bigger need elsewhere due to Lemieux’s injury.

Whatever they decide, signing Skura to the active roster likely means a shakeup on the offensive line is imminent.

Skura’s Résumé

Before the Giants picked up Skura ahead of the regular season, he was cut by the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion of training camp.

Regardless, Skura has a solid résumé in his NFL career, spending the last four years as a starter on the Baltimore Ravens‘ offensive line.

Skura was initially signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2016, and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. In his second year, Skura stepped in as a starter at right guard for 12 games after Marshall Yanda went down with a season-ending injury.

From there, Skura became the starting center of the Ravens for the rest of his time in Baltimore from 2018-20. And Skura was an above average player until a knee injury knocked him out of the 2019 season in Week 12.

Skura came back to start 12 games for the Ravens last season, but it was clear that he lost a step. Now, he has a prime opportunity to step in and show he is still a capable player on the Giants’ weak offensive line.

Skura’s prior experience at guard also increases his value, as it gives the Giants flexibility with Gates. Either Skura can play center, which would shift Gates over, or they can simply slide Skura in at left guard.

Now or Never

With the Giants staring down the barrel of another 0-2 start for the fifth straight season, it’s now or never for them in Week 2 against their NFC East rivals in the Washington Football Team.

The Giants have won five straight games against Washington dating back to Week 17 of 2017. And quarterback Daniel Jones is 4-0 with eight touchdown passes and an 100.0 passer rating in his career versus Washington.

After an embarrassing 27-13 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Giants have a shot to get their season back on track against Washington on Thursday. If not, it could lead them down a disastrous path.

