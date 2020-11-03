Golden Tate’s Wife Puts Giants on Blast

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, Golden Tate may have very well just played his final game in a New York Giants uniform. And by the sound of it, if Tate is indeed dealt, his wife likely wouldn’t be one to oppose.

On Monday night, much like the rest of the 2020 season, the veteran wideout was an afterthought in New York’s rather lacking aerial attack, a sight that Tate’s wife was not all too fond of.

Tate’s Wife Calls Out Giants

Elise Tate took to Instagram during the game to air out the Giants for her husband’s lack of involvement in their offense during the team’s 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

You can see her numerous takes below, per Giants Daily:

Tate made a brilliant leaping reception in the back of the end zone with just 28 seconds left in regulation. His touchdown put New York in position to push for overtime with a two-point conversion pending.

However, as Giants fans know all too well, the attempted conversion failed. Dion Lewis, the intended receiver on the play, could not haul in a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones. The play did initially draw a flag for pass interference, which was later picked up after further discussion amongst the refs. In return, the Giants went on to collect their seventh loss of the season.

Tate Being Pushed Out of the Giants’ Gameplan?

Tate was targeted just three times on the night, hauling in two receptions for 31 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Monday marked the third consecutive game where Tate has seen three targets or fewer. Furthermore, he’s played an average of just 49% of the team’s offensive snaps over the past two weeks.

To put Tate’s lack of usage in perspective, he’s currently received 29 targets on the season, just one more than fellow wideout Sterling Shepard. This, despite the fact that Shepard has played in three fewer games than Tate this year.

Tate’s usage in 2020 is a far cry from that of 2019, where he led the team in targets with 85, despite missing five games due to suspension and injury. However, it’s a slippage that we should have likely seen coming, as we previously touched on back in May.

When Shepard returned to Big Blue’s lineup in Week 12 last year, it was Tate, not Slayton who saw a drastic statistical drop-off. Tate went from averaging six-receptions and 80+ receiving yards without Shepard on the field, to hauling in an average of just 1.25 receptions and less than 24 receiving yards over the next four games upon Shepard’s return.

Tate’s Contract too Rich to Unload?

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are “trying to move” Tate at the deadline. However, his contract may ultimately prohibit a deal from getting done. Tate is still owed almost $4.5M this season.

Tate was notably handed a four-year, $37.5 million contract ($23 million guaranteed) by the Giants two offseasons ago to help counteract the loss of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 11-year veteran will turn 33-years-old in August.

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.