Wink Martindale Scheme Fit Named ‘Realistic’ Target for Giants in Round 1

Wide receiver seems like the logical choice for the New York Giants with the 25th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that could change if a perfect scheme fit for coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s defense is available.

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks “might be the best fit among realistic targets” for the Giants’ first-round pick, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Like receiver, cornerback is considered a deep position in this class, but Duggan believes Banks fits the Giants better than other highly touted prospects such as Joey Porter Jr., Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon: “His measurements — 6-foot, 197 pounds, 31-3/8 inch arms — are solid, but his athletic traits are off the charts. He can play the press man coverage Martindale prefers.”

Staying put at 25 and drafting a corner makes sense for a defense that can’t have enough quality cover men. The unit also needs to produce more turnovers, although that’s something Banks struggled to do during four years with the Terps.

Scheme Fit Offers Pros and Cons to the Giants

The pros of Banks’ game are easy to define. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, he has solid size for the position, while he also showed a nose for the football by breaking up eight passes as a senior.

Two plays showcase how Banks ensures he’s never too far away to impact the catch point. The first, from NFL on CBS producer Ben Fennell, shows Banks using the sideline as his ally and squeezing an outside release to take away a deep throw.

Deonte Banks is a patient press CB with excellent speed/size He is really f’n tough to climb on vertically pic.twitter.com/bSqIFhuERW — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 20, 2023

This is an excellent example of a cornerback trailing a vertical route and staying in position to make a play. It’s a welcome sight for a coordinator like Martindale who expects his corners to play on an island and prevent opponents from beating the blitz by going long.

Banks can handle those responsibilities, even when he’s beaten off the line. It’s what happened on this play highlighted by Cole Jackson, involving Banks using recovery speed to get back into position to turn away another pass.

Fullsome rep for Deonte Banks here. I think you can see where he can struggle with some of those quick route breaks and he struggles to flip his hips and transition. But he's got explosive straight line speed to recover. Plays the catch point very well for the PBU. pic.twitter.com/40715X9cMT — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) April 9, 2023

Cornerbacks expected to hold up in single coverage more often need an edge athletically. Imposing physical specimens can use their height and bulk to press, but Banks relies on speed and timing to stick to his receiver.

He’s a true fit for Martindale’s system, but the Giants will wish there were a few more interceptions on Banks’ CV.

Giants Need More Splash Plays from Secondary

Interceptions were in short supply for the Giants last season. Martindale’s group snatched a mere six, tied for fewest in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not a problem Banks is a natural fit to solve. Not when the 22-year-old picked off just two passes during his collegiate career.

The number is not a favorable one, but the Giants could still gamble on Banks because of his awesome athletic traits. As Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports pointed out, “Banks has developed a cult following since his performance at the combine. He ran a 4.35 40 with a 42-inch vertical and 136-inch broad jump.”

Banks’ spectacular showing at the Scouting Combine earned him a 98 score to outshine all other cornerbacks present in Indianapolis, per Next Gen Stats.

The cornerback group featured 11 different prospects who earned an 80+ athleticism score at this year's combine, the most of any CB class since 2003. Top CB Athleticism Scores (2023 Combine): 🥇 Deonte Banks

🥈 DJ Turner II

🥉 Jakorian Bennett pic.twitter.com/NF0cmhqLRJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

Putting an athlete this gifted on the back end would give Martindale a roving weapon he could match against different playmakers each week. Selecting Banks would also mean the Giants get a likely successor for veteran Adoree’ Jackson, who only has one year left on his contract.