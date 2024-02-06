Giants Replace ‘Wink’ Martindale With Coach Who Ran ‘Patriots-Like’ Defense

The New York Giants have finally replaced Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator by hiring former Tennessee Titans’ assistant coach Shane Bowen. The coach who ran a “simpler” scheme described as “Patriots-like,” was appointed on Monday, February 5, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sources: #Giants plan to hire former #Titans DC Shane Bowen as their defensive coordinator. Giants have begun lining up talks with Titans staffers who worked under him. pic.twitter.com/V2Bqvk9oVO — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2024

Fowler’s note about the Giants talking to Bowen’s assistants in Tennessee conflicts with a report from NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. He’s been told the Giants “expect to bring back most if not all of their defensive staff under contract under Bowen, per source.”

No matter who makes up his staff, Bowen should still run a defense that’s “3-4 base, but varies by game plan,” according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes. He explained how Bowen’s Titans units were similar to those of the New England Patriots: “They are Patriots-like in that they do everything they can to take away what you do best and make you beat them with your second form of attack.”

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll will appreciated the Patriots crossover. Daboll had two stints as an assistant in New England where he saw the multiple, opponent-specific brand of defense perfected by six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.

Bowen’s paired-down, Belichickean system could improve the generally lowly rankings achieved on Martindale’s watch.

Giants Can Get a Numbers Boost From Shane Bowen Replacing ‘Wink’ Martindale

Martindale was well-regarded for his aggressive and creative pressure designs. The Giants blitzed 45.4 percent of the time this season, second only to the Minnesota Vikings, per Pro Football Reference.

Yet, for all the blitzing, the Giants were rarely solid on defense. Big Blue ranked 26th in points and 27th in yards this season. The Giants also allowed 5.6 yards per play, including 4.7 yards a rush.

Those numbers contrast with how stingy the Titans were on Bowen’s watch. They kept points per game low and were downright dominant in the red zone, per Hughes: “Production has certainly been there for #Titans under Bowen — ranked 10th, 11th and 16th in PPG. Very stout in red zone where they ranked seventh in 2021, then first in both 2022 and 2023.”

Bowen also “specialized in pass rush,” according to Fowler’s colleague Jordan Raanan. The latter pointed out how Bowen’s “work with and the development of Harold Landry was notable under his watch.”

The new coordinator helping Harold Landry III register double-digits sacks in 2021 and ’23 is good news for Giants outside linebackers. There were some highs and lows for the position group this season.

The highs included Kayvon Thibodeaux enjoying a breakout season, per PFF NY Giants.

Kayvon Thibodeaux by season: 2022: 39 QB pressures, 4 sacks 2023: 43 QB pressures, 13 sacks pic.twitter.com/Hb0pWGl5Pc — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) February 3, 2024

There were issues that led to Daboll dismissing position coach Drew Wilkins. The decision helped bring Daboll’s brewing rift with Martindale to boiling point, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Bowen could add more discipline to the edges of the front seven, but he may not coax better numbers. While he’s credited with an affinity for the pass-rush department, the Titans sack totals under Bowen weren’t exactly awe-inspiring, per Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

The Giants logged just 34 sacks this season. Bowen should improve that number, even though Dan Duggan of The Athletic called his defense “mostly middle of the pack” after the Titans ranked 16th in points and 18th in yards.

Modest stats and the Giants missing out on other prime candidates will raise doubts about Bowen’s chances of adequately replacing Martindale.

Giants Missed Out on Prime Candidates

The Giants held two interviews with Dennard Wilson, former defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He opted instead to replace Bowen for the Titans.

Wilson’s u-turn mirrored the decision by another prime candidate for the Giants’ job. Bobby Babich chose to take a promotion with the Buffalo Bills, moving from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Top targets moving on meant the Giants “recalibrated” the timeline of their search, according to Raanan. He referenced “some concern from candidates given that Brian Daboll and this regime enter Year 3 with pressure to show progress off a disappointing season.”

The delay in the timeline in the defensive coordinator hunt is because the #Giants did not land two of their top targets, according to a source familiar with the search. They have since recalibrated. There was some concern from candidates given that Brian Daboll and this regime… https://t.co/4U7x4rALEN — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 5, 2024

Daboll’s relationship with his assistant coaches is naturally a concern after his fall out with Martindale. Now it’s Bowen’s turn to try and form a working relationship with Daboll and improve a talented but underperforming Giants defense.