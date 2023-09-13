Jets Fans Erupt Over Aaron Rodgers Post-Injury Message About Future

The New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, but they might have him back for 2024.

The former Cal product took to Instagram to break his silence for the first time since suffering the injury in the season opener versus the Buffalo Bills on September 11.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon.

I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.”

That final line referencing he will “rise yet again” seemingly hinted at a return to football next season.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) just dropped an update on his Instagram: he thanked everyone who has reached out, asked for prayers, & said, ‘the night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.’ DID A-ROD JUST ANNOUNCE HE IS COMING BACK?! #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Na1UDreA0E — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 13, 2023

Social Media Reactions to Rodgers’ Inspiring Message

That is certainly the way several of his teammates took the statement on Instagram.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson responded to the post by saying, “we all can’t wait big dawg” with several praying emojis.

Running back Michael Carter responded, “luv u gang, see ya soon” with a heart emoji.

ESPN media personality and die-hard Jets fan Mike Greenberg said, “Every fan of the Jets appreciates the way you’ve embraced this team and this city. Get well legend, can’t wait to see you back out there.”

A group of Jets fans also believed this was Rodgers announcing that he is returning in 2024 on X previously Twitter.

Rodgers is 39 years of age, and he is set to turn 40 in December. Prior to his injury, A-Rod indicated that this was likely a multi-year partnership with the Jets and most recently suggested that hanging around until the age of 45 like Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t out of the question.

However, the condition on all of those promises was health. Rodgers said on numerous occasions that if his body felt right, he’d keep playing. Now A-Rod is set to undergo a grueling rehab process and there was no guarantee that he would return to football in 2024.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on September 12 that his season is over and “there are already questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.”

An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Robert Saleh Shared His Thoughts on Rodgers’ Future With the Jets

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Rodgers’ future during media availability on Wednesday September 13.

He admitted that he hasn’t had that conversation with A-Rod and doesn’t plan to for some period of time. However, he said that he would be “shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh told @Connor_J_Hughes that he hasn’t talked to Aaron Rodgers about the future but he shared his opinion on the matter, ‘I mean I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out’ 👀 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/MEhVm9i6d6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 13, 2023

It would be a strange way for Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, to end his football career. Especially with how committed he appeared to be to the Jets organization and to winning another Super Bowl.

Rodgers return to the Jets in 2024 isn’t official yet, but it sure sounds like the veteran quarterback is ready for another trip around the sun next season.