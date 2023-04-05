Insider Claims New Team Involved for Aaron Rodgers, Pressure on Jets

If the New York Jets don’t get a trade completed with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers “soon meaning like now, they’re not getting him.”

Those were the claims made by FS1 Insider and popular NYC sports talk radio host Craig Carton on WFAN’s Carton & Roberts.

Carton claims he had a conversation with a “close correspondent” and there is a “third team” now in the mix for Rodgers.

He revealed on The Carton Show that this mystery team is in fact the San Francisco 49ers.

During this stunning reveal on the show, Carton revealed the alleged trade compensation that has been discussed between the Packers and the 49ers.

“So here is the reality. San Francisco does not have a first-round draft pick in this draft, they gave them all away for Trey Lance. They do however because of compensatory picks have like five third-round picks. So the conversation has been multiple third-round picks in this draft and a first-round draft pick in next year’s draft.”

According to Tankathon, the 49ers only have three third-round picks in 2023. San Francisco traded away its first-round pick for Trey Lance and its second-round pick for Christian McCaffrey.

This Could Create Pressure on the Jets in Theory to Get a Trade Done

If these rumors and claims were true, that would put immense pressure on the Jets to get this trade done for Rodgers as quickly as possible.

New York and Green Bay have been involved in a stalemate over trade compensation for the star quarterback. Both sides have had their heels dug in on what they believe A-Rod is worth. This could shake everything up.

However WFAN host Evan Roberts immediately pushed back on these claims saying it’s a ploy by the Packers to accelerate trade discussions.

“I have a conspiracy theory about your correspondence. I believe the person behind the correspondence is Mark Murphy and the Green Bay Packers trying to scare the Jets into panic trading. That is what I believe.”

The other problem with these claims is Rodgers when he was participating in the Pro-Am golf event publically stated that “I’m not going to San Fran.”

Roberts said on Carton & Roberts that if Rodgers doesn’t want to go to this third mystery team, “they have no power” to do anything.

Social Media Reacts to Wild New Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Joe Caporoso of Badlands replied “nah” on whether or not he believes the 49ers-Rodgers rumors on Twitter.

I think we are all bored of waiting for this trade so it is turning into silly season. Maybe I'm wrong but still feels like the staring contest ends in the coming week or so in advance of the NFL Draft — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) April 4, 2023

He added that rumors like this are born out of boredom as we wait for this Rodgers-Jets-Packers thing to play out.

Aaron Rodgers: "I'd never play for the 49ers" 49ers: Have no draft picks, cap space and 3 QBs on the roster. Internet: He's a Niner. — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) April 4, 2023

Buffalo Jet Fan tried to figure out the logic of this latest rumor.

Source: Any reports of the #49ers being involved in the Aaron Rodgers situation is “absolutely false.” — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 4, 2023

uStadium straight up called those 49ers-Rodgers reports “absolutely false” based on sources.

The 49ers have $3 mil in cap space while John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have talked up the luxury of having a cheap QB room after signing an $84M DT ahead of making Nick Bosa the highest paid defender in the NFL. Other than that, Kirk Cousins/Aaron Rodgers make *a ton* of sense. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) April 4, 2023

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee pointed out all the reasons why this Rodgers trade to San Francisco doesn’t make sense.

All these shenanigans surrounding random teams — Patriots and 49ers — suddenly getting involved with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers just sounds like fake noise. Packers obviously want more in return for Aaron Rodgers from the Jets. But they’re stuck. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 4, 2023

Erik Duerrwaechter called the rumors “shenanigans” and “fake noise” and said the truth is the Packers “obviously want more in return for Aaron Rodgers from the Jets.”