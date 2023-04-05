Insider Claims New Team Involved for Aaron Rodgers, Pressure on Jets

If the New York Jets don’t get a trade completed with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers “soon meaning like now, they’re not getting him.”
Those were the claims made by FS1 Insider and popular NYC sports talk radio host Craig Carton on WFAN’s Carton & Roberts.
Carton claims he had a conversation with a “close correspondent” and there is a “third team” now in the mix for Rodgers.
He revealed on The Carton Show that this mystery team is in fact the San Francisco 49ers.
During this stunning reveal on the show, Carton revealed the alleged trade compensation that has been discussed between the Packers and the 49ers.
“So here is the reality. San Francisco does not have a first-round draft pick in this draft, they gave them all away for Trey Lance. They do however because of compensatory picks have like five third-round picks. So the conversation has been multiple third-round picks in this draft and a first-round draft pick in next year’s draft.”
According to Tankathon, the 49ers only have three third-round picks in 2023. San Francisco traded away its first-round pick for Trey Lance and its second-round pick for Christian McCaffrey.
This Could Create Pressure on the Jets in Theory to Get a Trade Done
If these rumors and claims were true, that would put immense pressure on the Jets to get this trade done for Rodgers as quickly as possible.
New York and Green Bay have been involved in a stalemate over trade compensation for the star quarterback. Both sides have had their heels dug in on what they believe A-Rod is worth. This could shake everything up.
However WFAN host Evan Roberts immediately pushed back on these claims saying it’s a ploy by the Packers to accelerate trade discussions.
“I have a conspiracy theory about your correspondence. I believe the person behind the correspondence is Mark Murphy and the Green Bay Packers trying to scare the Jets into panic trading. That is what I believe.”
The other problem with these claims is Rodgers when he was participating in the Pro-Am golf event publically stated that “I’m not going to San Fran.”
Roberts said on Carton & Roberts that if Rodgers doesn’t want to go to this third mystery team, “they have no power” to do anything.
Social Media Reacts to Wild New Aaron Rodgers Rumors
Joe Caporoso of Badlands replied “nah” on whether or not he believes the 49ers-Rodgers rumors on Twitter.
He added that rumors like this are born out of boredom as we wait for this Rodgers-Jets-Packers thing to play out.
Buffalo Jet Fan tried to figure out the logic of this latest rumor.
uStadium straight up called those 49ers-Rodgers reports “absolutely false” based on sources.
Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee pointed out all the reasons why this Rodgers trade to San Francisco doesn’t make sense.
Erik Duerrwaechter called the rumors “shenanigans” and “fake noise” and said the truth is the Packers “obviously want more in return for Aaron Rodgers from the Jets.”