Jets Sign Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate to $4 Million Contract: Report

The New York Jets have added another former teammate of Aaron Rodgers to the roster.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to share the news on social media that veteran defensive back Adrian Amos has signed a one-year deal with Gang Green.

It is a one-year deal with a maximum value of $4 million sources told Schultz.

Breaking: FA Safety Adrian Amos is signing 1-year deal with the #Jets worth up to $4M, sources tell @theScore. Amos, a Baltimore native with 10 career INTs, made 122 starts in eight seasons for the #Bears and #Packers.

Adrian Amos Brings Stability to Jets Safety Room

Amos is 30 years of age and originally entered the NFL back in 2015 as the No. 142 overall pick in the fifth round.

In his eight-year NFL career, Amos has played for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

He overlapped with Rodgers in Green Bay over the last four seasons. Amos now becomes the sixth former teammate of A-Rod to end up in New York this offseason:

While the veteran has never been elected to the Pro Bowl, Amos has been incredibly reliable. Schultz said Amos hasn’t missed a single start in five years.

More on safety Adrian Amos signing a 1-year deal with the #Jets worth up to $4M — a strong move to further fortify NY's talented secondary. Amos has NOT missed a single start in five years, while recording 10 INTs with the #Packers and #Bears.

Amos has appeared in 126 games and has made 122 starts over that span of time. In his career, Amos has registered 10 interceptions, 48 pass deflections, six sacks, and has over 636 combined tackles to his name.

Schultz also noted that Amos was voted a team captain with the Packers over the last two seasons. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have prided themselves on the types of people they have meticulously brought into their locker room during their respective tenures.

Adrian Amos Provides Answers for Jets Secondary

The Jets’ corners rank among the best in the NFL. Mike Clay of ESPN placed them as the No. 2 cornerback unit in the NFL only behind the Miami Dolphins.

2023 NFL Cornerback Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Jalen Ramsey trade launches the Dolphins to #1 and sinks the Rams to #32

However, the safety room hasn’t commanded the same level of respect this offseason from the outside world.

Gang Green’s current two starters, prior to this Amos signing, were penciled in to be Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark.

Two players that have been around the league but are eerily similar in style which raised questions about who would be the true free safety of this group.

Now that question has emphatically been answered.

Coming out of the 2015 NFL draft, Amos was the second-best-ranked free safety prospect by NFL Draft Scout.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Amos has “good range” and is incredibly “trustworthy” in coverage.

He also brings with him a ton of versatility. During his collegiate career at Penn State, he even lined up as a “slot corner in sub packages”, per Zierlein.

This move provides the Jets with a ton of options on the backend of its defense. Gang Green now boasts three starting caliber level players at safety.

Gang Green has flirted over the years with playing three safeties at the same time. Whitehead and Clark have proven to be much better in the box than they’re as centerfielders.

With Amos able to serve in that role, the Jets could put Clark or Whitehead in as the third linebacker when they line up in a 4-3 next to CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams.