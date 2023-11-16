Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message About Jets’ OC Nathaniel Hackett

Th]e New York Jets offense has been struggling this season which has placed offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in some hot water.

Aaron Rodgers boldly defended his coach during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week saying, “I won MVP twice in this same offense so I’m a believer in the offense.”

“There are a lot of positions that need to play better. It is easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects Zach [Wilson] and Nathaniel [Hackett], but there is a lot of positions that need to play better.”

Rodgers Shares Advice on How to Fix Jets Offense

Wilson had to take over for Rodgers four plays into the season and it hasn’t gone swimmingly.

According to Team Rankings, the Jets have a 22.73 percent touchdown conversion rate in the red zone. That is not only the lowest mark in the league, but the next closest team is 9.41 percentage points higher (Tennessee Titans).

There is a similarly large gap on the Jets’ third down conversion rate as well. Gang Green is ranked dead last converting on only 25 percent of its opportunities. The next closest team is 5.46 percentage points higher which is a significant leap.

“It’s tough because we are nine games in. I think a lot of the issues that we are having are ones we’ve had for a lot of the season. Not being efficient in the red zone, not being opportunistic on third down, we’re very low in both of those categories,” Rodgers explained on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, November 14.

The Jets have the No. 30 scoring offense on the season averaging 16 points per game. Although over the last three weeks it has been even worse averaging only 10.33 points per game. The green and white have only scored one touchdown in its last three contests.

Rodgers was blunt when discussing some of the offense’s issues, “If you don’t get the ball in the end zone you aren’t going to win many games.”

“There are a lot of geniuses out there with ideas on how to fix the whole thing, but in actuality it is very simple,” Rodgers explained. “If you watch the film, you can see where the issues lie and there is plays to be made. There are opportunities out there and we are just not getting it done.”

Rodgers Return Timeline to the Jets in 2023

During the Sunday Night Football broadcast in Week 10, Melissa Stark of NBC shared Rodgers’ specific return timeline of “mid-December.”

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the thought of Rodgers returning during his media availability on Wednesday, November 15.

“Aaron’s a big boy, grown man, no one is going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body. If after all the doctors clear him, I’m sure there is a million of them I have no idea on that stuff, but if Aaron says he wants to play he is going to play,” Saleh said.

Robert Saleh says if Aaron Rodgers is medically cleared and wants to play, he will play pic.twitter.com/VZVd5sduqk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 15, 2023

One of the caveats Rodgers has discussed for a potential return is the Jets still being in it. Right now, they’re 4-5 and on the outside of the AFC playoffs looking in.

However, everything is in front of them with two AFC East divisional games over the next two weeks. Gang Green has an opportunity to get in the divisional race. Which could eventually open the door for an improbable Rodgers return.