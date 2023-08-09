Aaron Rodgers Responds to Jets O-Line Questions Ahead of 2023

A lot of critics have pointed to the lack of chemistry being built in the New York Jets offensive line room this offseason as a potential problem to keep an eye out for.

Aaron Rodgers thinks that is a bunch of hooey.

“Honestly I think a lot of that is overrated. A lot of that worry about guys playing next to each other because when it comes down to it, the center is making calls, I’m making calls, they’re making calls to each other,” Rodgers explained on Wednesday, August 9.

“It helps [when you have chemistry on the offensive line], you know we had some great ones that played over the years in Green Bay next to each other for a long time but that’s the exception usually. [The] usual for the NFL is there’s going to be multiple starting offensive lineups throughout the year because of injuries or guys they think can play that aren’t starting right away. So we’ll figure it out.”

Positive Signs for Jets OT Duane Brown

The Jets starting left tackle from the 2022 season, Duane Brown, hasn’t returned to practice in full because of offseason shoulder surgery.

On Saturday, August 5 head coach Robert Saleh said Brown is still a few weeks out from returning. We are less than a month away from the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Saleh had a more emphatic tone when speaking to reporters down in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, August 9 when asked about Brown.

“There is no question that he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Brown still isn’t practicing because of both surgery rehab and football conditioning, per Saleh. Although he did say he was “close” to returning, but didn’t want to put a timeline on it.

Jets Are Working Through Some Offensive Line Musical Chairs

With Brown out of the lineup and several starting positions still up for grabs, the Jets have been playing some musical chairs in the trenches.

Rodgers said the coaching staff is “switching the tackles left and right just about daily with Max [Mitchell] and Billy [Turner].”

Although as soon as Duane returns he will seize his old gig as the blindside protector. That likely means Mitchell and Turner will duke it out for the starting right tackle spot.

Rodgers said the key is looking for “consistency” with those guys at offensive tackle. A-Rod called the interior of the offensive line a “bright spot” for the Jets throughout training camp. He said both the first and second groups of interior offensive linemen have been “consistent.”

Offensive line chemistry is important in football, but perhaps Rodgers is right about how much it should be weighed.

Last year New York was ravaged by injuries on the line and they seemingly had a different starting lineup on a week-to-week basis.

Football is an incredibly violent sport and naturally, guys are going to get hurt and others will underperform and be replaced. This training camp is forcing the Jets to bounce guys in different spots which should get them used to the volatility that the 2023 season will likely bring.