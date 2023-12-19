QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Powerful Commitment to Jets

Aaron Rodgers won’t be making an improbable comeback to the New York Jets in 2023.

However, he did confirm that he will be with the green and white for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t think so,” Rodgers responded when asked if the 2024 season will be his “last dance” in the NFL during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, December 19.

“I’ve felt like when I came here that I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game and everything has been amazing here. The people I’ve got to work with, the relationships I’ve got to form with my teammates, and the amazing men and women [who] work here at One Jets Drive has been really special. I wanted at least two years [here with the Jets], I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I’ve only played a couple of snaps [and] wasn’t able to go out there and prove what I’m capable of and see what we’re capable of as a team. I don’t think next year will be my last year.”

Rodgers asked if 2024 will be the last dance for him in the NFL: 'I don't think so. I've felt like when I came here that I got kind of a renewed passion & love for the game & everything has been amazing…

Rodgers Confirms He Won’t Be Returning in 2023 to the Jets

If the Jets were heading toward a playoff game this season, Rodgers said it would have been, “an absolute no-brainer” to return to action.

However, that won’t be happening because over the weekend the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention for the No. 13 year in a row. The NFL’s longest active playoff drought in the league.

Rodgers confessed that he isn’t “100% today” and if he were he’d “definitely” be pushing to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, “But the fact is, I’m not [healthy].”

The four-time NFL MVP underwent surgery back on Wednesday, September 13 to repair his ruptured Achilles. Over the last three months, he attempted to make the quickest recovery in NFL history from a torn Achilles.

Rodgers confirmed that if he had returned at any point during the regular season it would have been “unrealistic to think that I would be 100% to be medically cleared.” Although he would have been willing to risk it to get the biscuit in a playoff scenario.

The Jets have to decide whether to activate Rodgers by Wednesday, December 20. Even though Rodgers confirmed he won’t return this season, in theory, he could still benefit from the practice reps he would receive by being activated.

Although Rich Cimini of ESPN categorized it as “unlikely” that will be the case since he would take up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Rodgers Is Gearing up for 2024 for the Jets

Rodgers returning in the same season in which he tore his Achilles would have made headlines around the nation. However, now the focus shifts to the 2024 season and beyond for the Jets.

Rodgers revealed that he plans on being 100 percent healthy in the “next three to four weeks.” That won’t help the Jets through the rest of the 2023 season, but that should ensure that he will be fully ready to go for the team’s offseason training programs.

Would it have been cool for Aaron Rodgers to make an improbable historic comeback to the Jets this season? Of course but now that it has been put to bed, the silver lining to all of this, is Rodgers said he plans on being 100% in the next '3 to 4 weeks' which means he can be a…

Last offseason the Jets didn’t acquire Rodgers until the week of the 2023 NFL draft. The benefit of already having A-Rod on the roster this upcoming offseason will be felt immediately.

He can help recruit free agents to the team, can participate in the offseason programs, and the Jets can operate knowing with 100 percent certainty who their starting QB will be next season.