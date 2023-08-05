Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Makes $9.5 Million New House Purchase [LOOK]

It appears Aaron Rodgers is planning on staying with the New York Jets for the long haul. Or at least in the New Jersey area.

Mary Jacob of the New York Post revealed in a column posted on Thursday August 3 that the star quarterback has purchased a $9.5 million mansion.

According to the Post, the sale records haven’t been disclosed nor has the identity of the buyer. However sources have indicated to the New York Post over the last “several months” that the recent purchased home in question does in fact belong to A-Rod.

Some Shots of Rodgers New Home in the New Jersey Area

This Rodgers new pad is absolutely massive and was purchased at the end of June according to property records via The Daily Mail.

It features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and is located in the “Montclair area of New Jersey”, according to The Post.

One of the home’s attractive qualities is the “panoramic” views of the New York City skyline, per The Daily Mail.

Rodgers hasn’t gone quite TB-12, Tom Brady style for his body care but it is something he has told the media he prides himself on. One of the rooms in his new home has yoga mats and varying degrees of workout equipment.

The master bedroom was described as “the picture of luxury,” by The Daily Mail. It has a walk-in dressing room and has a “spa-like” massive bathroom.

The home is considered “ultra private” but also at the same time features massive glass exposure to let in a ton of natural light in a free-flowing nature throughout.

Also featured in the home is a “gourmet kitchen” that also leads into an adjacent dining room and living room space.

Some additional photos and videos of the home were uploaded to YouTube and you can view that at this link.

Rodgers Put His Money Where His Mouth Was With the Jets

Rodgers signed a new $112.5 million contract with the Jets at the end of July. This new home purchase is only 11.8 percent of that contract, a relative drop in the bucket for a four-time NFL MVP.

That would be quite an investment by Rodgers if this were only a year or even a two year commitment to the Jets.

In Rodgers’ 18 years in Green Bay he amassed over $300 million in career earnings, per Spotrac. If you factor in the new money coming from the Jets he will have over $400 million in career earnings by the end of this deal just from his action on the field that doesn’t count any additional revenue he could be creating through sponsorships etc.

However he could have added even more money to that pile, but he decided to voluntarily give over $30 million back to the Jets to provide them financial flexibility to make more moves.

Rodgers labeled this partnership with the Jets as a “multi-year” endeavor during his most recent press conference with the media. This recent home purchase only reiterates that message.