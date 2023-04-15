Aaron Rodgers Delivers Message About Jets Draft Target: Report

Aaron Rodgers might not be a member of the New York Jets, but that hasn’t stopped him from sending the team a variety of signals.

Earlier this week he let the Jets know that they should be patient during trade negotiations with the Green Bay Packers, per Mike Greenberg of ESPN.

Now the latest report from Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network suggests A-Rod wants Gang Green to add a young player to the roster.

“One more interesting tidbit on [Luke] Wypler to the Jets is that I’m told Rodgers is warming to the idea of taking snaps from the Ohio State product. Josh Myers, the Packers center and a former Buckeye, has been singing the praises of Wypler to Rodgers, who just wants a smart blocker snapping him the ball.”

Makes Sense Jets Would Be Including Aaron Rodgers in Draft Conversations

Rodgers eventually being a member of the Jets feels like the worst-kept secret in football. Despite all of the signs pointing in that direction, A-Rod is obviously still not a member of the team yet.

However, it does appear the Jets are operating as if he will eventually be the guy based on some of their recent moves.

Like signing his former Packers teammate Allen Lazard and bringing his old backup Tim Boyle along for the ride.

With the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Jets have to be ready to make some selections regardless of the Rodgers’ pending situation. It would behoove Gang Green to reach out to Rodgers whether directly or indirectly to gauge his feelings on a variety of players they’d consider taking.

One of the most important relationships on a football team is between the quarterback and the center. Right now the Jets don’t have a starting-caliber center on the roster.

Connor McGovern is a pending free agent and it seems like the “ship has sailed” on that front according to Jets analyst Joe Caporoso.

Jets Are in a Tough Spot in the 2023 NFL Draft

Gang Green holds the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Pauline said the team is “unlikely” to select a center that early.

However, the next time the Jets are projected to be on the clock it’s unclear if any of the top center prospects will still be available. Gang Green holds the No. 42 and No. 43 overall picks in the second round.

Pauline said he “expects” general manager Joe Douglas to trade down if one of the top offensive tackles isn’t on the board at No. 13.

Something that’ll be interesting to watch as we get into the draft is the disagreement between the coaching staff and JD.

According to Pauline the Jets coaching staff “loves” Wypler and they feel like he’s a “perfect fit” for their system. However Pauline also shared that Douglas “is not as high as the coaching staff” on Wypler.

He said it’ll be up to the coaching staff to convince JD that Wypler will be the right fit if they go in that direction.

Super cool story: @OhioStateFB center Luke Wypler (@LukeWypler) played HS 🏈 in NJ + die-hard #Jets fan + named dog "Chez" after @Mark_Sanchez + fan of @nickmangold so much so he wore No. 74 during HS career + told Rich Cimini it would be a ‘childhood dream come true’ ➡️ NYJ 😭 pic.twitter.com/hiVTxh7CMz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 5, 2023

Wypler would be a fun story if he ends up on the Jets. Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed a bunch of connective tissue between Wypler and the Jets and his strong connection to Ring of Honor member Nick Mangold.