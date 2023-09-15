Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Posts Update Following Season-Ending Surgery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially on the road to recovery.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday September 14 to update everyone on his status following season-ending surgery to repair his torn Achilles.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery [red heart emoji].”

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) announced on his IG story that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles & he’s on the road to recovery. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/FQG4gCFauI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 15, 2023

More Details on the Recovery Timeline for Rodgers

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked earlier this week when A-Rod would go under the knife and he couldn’t provide any details.

Saleh told the media that Rodgers is “getting some consultations” to figure out the next best move regarding his future surgery, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Aaron Rodgers is "getting some consultations" to figure out the next best move regarding his surgery. Robert Saleh wouldn't say if he's still in NJ. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 13, 2023

Like any surgery, a projected recovery timeline can be a case-by-case basis. Some players heal and return faster than others.

For instance, Dr. Jesse Morse said on X previously Twitter that it’s unlikely that A-Rod will return under the same timeline that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers did “just under 6 months.”

But he did provide some positivity for the future saying there’s a “good chance” that Rodgers will be about “95 percent” the same player he was entering 2023 that he will entering 2024.

Dr. ElAttrache performed Cam Akers’ Achilles reconstruction in 2021 and he returned in record time (just under 6 months). That return is unrealistic, but I think there’s a very good chance Rodgers will be about 95% the same player as entering 2023 as he enters 2024. — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 15, 2023

Rodgers in a separate Instagram post earlier this week hinted that he will be returning to the game of football in 2024. There was some speculation on social media whether Rodgers would decide to end his football career instead of trying to rehab a torn Achilles at the age of 39/40.

For all of the dreamers out there that have been holding out hope that Rodgers could potentially make a return deep in the playoffs if the Jets made it that far, that got shot down on social media.

Dr. Morse simply said, “4 months” is not enough time. Rodgers got hurt on Monday September 11 and Super Bowl 58 is scheduled to be played on Sunday February 11, 2024.

Expectation Is Rodgers Is Still Going to Be Here for the Long Haul With Jets

Prior to his injury, Rodgers had indicated on numerous occasions that he planned on being here with the Jets for multiple seasons.

However, a serious injury like a torn Achilles could have forced the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to call an audible at the line of scrimmage on his original statement.

Despite what will prove to be a grueling rehab process and a year away from the game, all indications are that Rodgers will return for 2024 and beyond.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic expounded upon that thought during an appearance on “The Can’t Wait Podcast” on Thursday September 14.

“The Jets seem to feel that this is going to be a longer road with Aaron Rodgers then some people believe. He’s going to be a part of the team this year, next year, and maybe future years.”

.@DMRussini told @ZackBlatt & @TimMMcMaster that the #Jets seem to feel that this is going to be a longer road with Aaron Rodgers ‘then some people believe, he’s going to be a part of the team this year, next year, & maybe future years’ 👀 🎥 Can’t Wait Pod #TakeFlight LINK:… pic.twitter.com/QhBux8gUr5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 14, 2023

She also added that the Jets desperately want Rodgers to stay close to the team while he’s rehabbing in 2023. The thought is the veteran passer can trade his helmet for a headset to help groom Wilson throughout this season.