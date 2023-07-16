Aaron Rodgers Gave Jets Multi-Year Commitment, Says Ex-NFL QB

It sure sounds like the New York Jets have found their answer at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

Former NFL quarterback and current WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason dropped an Aaron Rodgers-related bombshell.

“I think they went out there for the initial meetings and told him, ‘This is how we have to do things,’ and I think he understood that,” Boomer said about Rodgers on “The Morning Show with Boomer and Gio” in an article posted on July 13. “I think he gave them a three-year commitment. I think they have to do that because of cap reasons and things of that nature.”

Rodgers Contract Still Has More Questions Than Answers for Jets

Rodgers is 39 years of age and he will turn 40 during the latter stages of the 2023 regular season.

According to Over The Cap, the former Cal product is under contract through the 2024 season and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

However, Rodgers is due nearly $108 million next season which Field Yates of ESPN said that part of the deal will have to be renegotiated.

With the Quinnen Williams extension now in the books, the A-Rod contract domino is the next one to fall for the Jets ahead of the 2023 season.

Esiason did add a caveat to his “three-year commitment” comment on the radio that things can always change.

“I say that today, and everyone can go run with it all they want,” Boomer said via Ryan Chichester of Audacy. “But let’s say, the best case scenario, he gets them to the playoffs, they lose in the playoffs, but he had a good year. He’s definitely coming back. Worst case scenario, let’s say he plays three games, blows out a shoulder, and is done for the year. Who knows what the future then holds? There are all different variables. He’s not gonna only be here for one year. That’s my point.

You could say, ‘This is what I want to give you,’ and he’s in great shape and taking care of himself, but injuries always have to be taken into account, especially for a player who is going to be 40 years old.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about Rodgers being with the Jets for multiple seasons.

Connor Hughes of SNY said way back on April 25 that the compensation the Jets gave up for Rodgers is “perfectly reasonable” when you consider the adjusted contract that he will sign.

“When you see the contract, the restructured contract that Aaron Rodgers is going to sign, that’s going to allow the Jets to put so many more pieces around him, it’s going to make a lot more sense,” Hughes explained.

“Also, the Jets don’t agree to give up a first-round pick in next year’s draft unless they know Aaron Rodgers is going to be their quarterback next year and potentially a little bit beyond that. This is a two-year deal basically. They [the Jets] feel very confident they’re going to get Aaron Rodgers for two years and I wouldn’t put it past them to potentially have him for three.”

HUGE NEWS: @Connor_J_Hughes said the compensation the #Jets gave up to the #Packers is ‘perfectly reasonable’ because the restructured Aaron Rodgers contract will allow NYJ to ‘put so many more pieces around him’ + ‘confident’ they’ll have him for 2 years maybe 3 👀 🎥 @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/DmxDY7AUA0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

A-Rod at a minimum is playing for the Jets in 2023 and that is exciting enough in itself, but the thought that he could be playing for Gang Green over the next batch of years is absolutely exhilarating.

Rodgers-Jets Surprises Coming to Fans in a Couple of Weeks

Rodgers enjoyed one last hoorah before Jets training camp this weekend. He participated in The ACC Championship, a celebrity golf event out in Lake Tahoe.

I’ve confirmed with multiple Jets people inside the building that Rodgers wasn’t there alone. In fact, I was told the award-winning “One Jets Drive” crew is filming some segments with Rodgers ahead of the show’s debut on Monday, August 7.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is at the @ACChampionship (celebrity golfing event) ahead of training camp in Lake Tahoe. The award-winning "One #Jets Drive" crew is out there w/ A-Rod recording segments (super hush hush). #1JD debuts on Monday, August 7. 👀 📸… pic.twitter.com/ijjABrGkMI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 16, 2023

It’s unclear how involved Rodgers will be of his own free will on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but it seems like he is really into the Jets’ in-house house documentary series.