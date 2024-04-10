Aaron Rodgers Criticized Over New York Jets Contract

The New York Jets are making tons of “win-now” moves this offseason, but the elephant in the room is the massive Aaron Rodgers contract that the team continues to work around.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon released their list of every NFL team’s overpaid player on Wednesday, April 10. For the Jets, Gagnon mentioned how restrictive Rodgers’ cap hit is as a 40-year-old quarterback.

“We can’t really hold last year’s injury against him, but we’re still talking about a 40-year-old who hasn’t put up strong numbers since 2021 and will count $68.7 million against the cap in 2024 and 2025,” Gagnon wrote.

Rodgers is currently in the middle of a three-year, $112.5 million contract that will run through the 2025 season.

Jets fans won’t love hearing criticism about the star quarterback they acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. However, unless Rodgers can play at a high level in 2024, that criticism will continue throughout next season.

An Expensive Jets Quarterback Room

Rodgers isn’t the only quarterback currently making significant money for the Jets.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is still trying to figure out what to do with Zach Wilson. The former second overall pick is being openly shopped by the Jets, but the team may have to wait a while for a move to get done.

Wilson’s contract is likely a big reason for the delay. The Jets quarterback carries an $11 million cap hit for 2024, the final year of his $35 million rookie deal. On top of that, virtually all of the backup quarterback vacancies have already been filled.

Even the other Jets backup quarterback is making legitimate money. Douglas signed journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor this offseason to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million. Granted, a large portion of that potential salary is based off of playing time incentives, but still included $8.5 million guaranteed.

If the Jets aren’t able to trade Wilson, then a significant portion of the team’s bankroll will be going to quarterbacks not named Rodgers this season.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is gearing up for 2024 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 last year. Fortunately, all signs point to the future Hall of Famer to be ready for training camp.

Speaking on the “I Can Fly Pod,” Rodgers recently opened up about how impactful the 2023 Jets offseason was prior to his injury.

“After all the beauty in the summer on Hard Knocks on a new team and just being in New Jersey. The excitement [of] talking with our amazing fan base and feeling just the energy and the momentum building and then that. I look back now and so much changed in my life for the better,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is looking forward to playing football, despite offseason rumors about him being a vice presidential candidate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. Jets owner Woody Johnson recently shot down any suggestions that Rodgers was planning to step away from football amidst the VP rumors.

Now, with the 2024 NFL Draft just a few weeks ago, Rodgers and the Jets can focus on building out a Super Bowl-caliber offense for next season.