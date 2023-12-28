Jets ‘Overruled’ Aaron Rodgers on Cutting Vested Veteran

Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to be activated off of injured reserve because it would have cost someone else their job.

The New York Jets “overruled” him according to Rodgers.

“I asked to be put on IR because there was a conversation do you want to practice and I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works,” Rodgers explained during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Obviously I got overruled there and it is what it is.”

The Jets activated Rodgers to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move they released veteran fullback Nick Bawden.

Rodgers Caught Unfair Flak for Jets Roster Move

When Bawden was cut so Rodgers could have a spot on the roster even though he isn’t going to play again this season, social media let him have it.

He was called things like “selfish”, “self-centered”, and an overall scrooge ahead of the Christmas holiday.

However when Rodgers heard the news he “called Nick right away” to let him know this wasn’t his idea. Bawden responded, “Hey I’m vested. I’m getting my money, I’m fine.”

The Jets signed him to the practice squad once he cleared waivers. He was elevated for the Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders and the expectation is he will be elevated for the final two regular season games as well.

No harm, no foul.

Bawden spoke with Rich Cimini of ESPN to add some additional details.

“Everybody says it’s a business and, yeah, [Rodgers] did call me. It wasn’t surprising because that’s the kind of guy Aaron is. I see him every day and he’s full of love and full of being a great leader,” Bawden explained to Cimini.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed this week that the people who “overruled” Rodgers on this decision were himself and general manager Joe Douglas.

Saleh reiterated roster flexibility as a reason they felt like they could do this and the impact Rodgers can have on the team in practice.

Rodgers Shares Lofty Praise for Ex-Jets QB Joe Flacco

Ahead of Thursday Night Football, Rodgers was asked about veteran quarterback Joe Flacco who has taken over the QB1 duties for the Cleveland Browns.

“Joe is one of the prettiest throwers of the football that I think I’ve seen in our time,” Rodgers explained. “He has kind of that longer delivery but the ball comes off nice.”

While Flacco has been letting it rip deep for the Browns, the Jets have operated with a different strategy entirely.

In the Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, the game plan seemed to be to keep things close to the line of scrimmage.

Trevor Siemian, who will get his second straight start for the Jets against the Browns, averaged just 4.4 yards per passing attempt.

The strategy worked in a variety of ways. The Jets got off to an impressive 27-7 lead and the offensive line didn’t allow a single sack throughout the contest. Fewer deep passing concepts helped Siemian get rid of the ball quickly.