Aaron Rodgers Helps Jets Beat Eagles on Headset, Workout Goes Viral

Aaron Rodgers helped deliver a win for the New York Jets despite not taking a single snap versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

A-Rod was shown during the television broadcast on the sideline wearing a headset on Sunday October 15. Zach Wilson revealed after the game that Rodgers was communicating with members of the coaching staff.

Wilson is only allowed to speak with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the headset during the game due to NFL rules. However, Rodgers apparently had a large impact with his role.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed after the game that Rodgers had an “active voice today giving suggestions to Jets coaches” via the headset.

Aaron Rodgers was on the headset and, per source, was an active voice today giving suggestions to #Jets coaches. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 16, 2023

Rodgers’ Impact on Wilson Shows on Tape for the Jets

The stats won’t wow you.

Wilson had a 58 percent completion percentage, threw for 186 passing yards, and didn’t score a touchdown. However, if you look beyond the box score, Rodgers’ fingerprints were evident all over Wilson.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks that has ever graced an NFL field. During his 18 plus years on the gridiron he has been known by a few things like outsmarting opposing defenses.

Rodgers throughout his career has drawn defenders offsides creating a free play situation or has made adjustments that catch the opposing defense with their pants down in a 12 men on the field opp.

Both of those things occurred during the Eagles game, and you can’t help but connect the dots between Wilson’s months with Rodgers and the subtle impact it has had on the football field.

Zach Wilson has learned a thing or two from Aaron Rodgers. In this #Eagles game: drawing defenders offsides to get a free play + putting Philadelphia in a position where they have too many men on the field & taking advantage of it. This 24-year-old is becoming a MAN! Loving… pic.twitter.com/5M9sGMb9wO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 16, 2023

Rodgers Makes Waves on Social Media Before the Jets-Eagles Game

Rodgers was spotted on the field before the game throwing around the pigskin without the assistance of crutches.

The former four-time NFL MVP is just a month removed from Achilles surgery and has made remarkable progress. During the Jets pre-game show, they shared a 28 second clip of Rodgers loosening up and looking smooth.

A little while later they showed some extended footage for multiple minutes of him going through some football throwing motions playing catch with some of his teammates.

Some more extended footage of #Jets QB @AaronRodgers12 warming up ahead of the #Eagles game. This is absolutely unbelievable 😳 he had Achilles surgery about a month ago 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/0YvTo1L1nb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 15, 2023

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Rodgers’ stunning recovery.

“It’s unbelievable,” Saleh explained. “A lot of people I’ve talked to, I won’t name names, who have also had it and everyone is in awe that he is even walking. For him to be on the sideline, standing the entire time, he is a freakazoid.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said everyone ‘is in awe’ in regards to Aaron Rodgers’ recovery timeline from Achilles surgery + called him a ‘freakazoid’ 🤣 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/H0xy7xSmov — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 15, 2023

The rehab and recovery timeline has been so impressive that a potential comeback is no longer out of the question.

“I think this guy [Aaron Rodgers] is coming back a little bit earlier than anyone expected,” Connor Hughes of SNY said. “I’m not talking playoffs, I’m talking before the end of the regular season.”

SWEET LORD!@Connor_J_Hughes told @JeaneCoakley on @SNYtv, "I think this guy [Aaron Rodgers] is coming back a little bit earlier than anyone expected. I'm not talking playoffs, I'm talking before the end of the regular season!"#Jets #TakeFlight https://t.co/JBXWRPaVmN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 16, 2023

Rodgers has admitted that he’d like to break medical myths and return within the same season that he tore his Achilles which would be historic. Although it’s unclear exactly what that would look like.

One of the big prerequisites to his potential return was the Jets staying competitive. Through the first six games of the season, the Jets are at 3-3 and things appear to be lightening up from a schedule difficulty perspective.