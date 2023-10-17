Jets Advised to Bench Aaron Rodgers’ Best Friend ‘ASAP’

The New York Jets might have to do what’s best for the team regardless of his friendship status with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently picked one player on every NFL team that they should bench “ASAP.” For the Jets he selected veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb.

“New York signed Randall Cobb because of the trade for Aaron Rodgers. Cool, no problem. Well, Rodgers is presumably out for the season, and Cobb has generated three catches for 20 yards alongside Zach Wilson,” Kenyon argued.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday September 11, and the odds are stacked against him to return in 2023. Cobb signed a one-year deal for $3 million this offseason and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Jets Need to Play the Best Players Point Blank

The Jets have been very upfront that this offense was built around Rodgers. Whether that is the scheme, the players they put around him, and quite frankly even the way they operate.

Rodgers is likely out for the season and the team was forced to call an audible at the line of scrimmage with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

It’s been a slow progression from Week 1 through Week 6, but it finally seems like the team has found its footing.

The next step in that process is to refine the starting lineup.

Cobb has appeared in all six games and has made one start so far this season. The former Kentucky product has played in 49 percent of the offensive snaps and doesn’t have a whole lot to show for it.

Cobb has been targeted 12 times and has caught three of those for 20 receiving yards. The uncomfortable truth is Cobb isn’t the same player that he used to be now at 33 years of age.

The Jets brought him in to be a veteran in the locker room and a comforting familiar face for Rodgers. They were teammates for 10 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers and their families are incredibly close.

Those are all cool touchy-feely things, but the Jets have to do what is in the best interest of the team.

Kenyon argued in his column for Bleacher Report that Cobb’s reps should be going to the not often used Mecole Hardman.

Whether it’s him or Xavier Gipson, the Jets need to make an adjustment.

According to the Pro Football Focus grades, Cobb has a 46.5 overall and a 48.8 receiving in 2023.

Handing Jets Keys to Gipson Could Provide Spark

The Jets have what the kids like to call a first world problem.

On offense they have a lot of mouths to feed, but it’s worth it to start incorporating Gipson into the rotation.

The youngster proved in Week 1 that when the ball is in his hands, he can make magic happen. Gipson is a key piece of the special team’s unit so far this season, but he has the ability to contribute in even more ways on the offensive side of the ball.

He has an incredibly small sample size, but Gipson is averaging 8.8 scrimmage yards per touch this season. The more the Jets can get the ball in his hands the better.