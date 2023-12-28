Insider Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ 2024 Jets Targets Watch List

Aaron Rodgers has a new wish list ahead of the 2024 season for the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed players that are on Rodgers’ “2024 watch list” that he hopes to recruit to the green and white.

The biggest name featured is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Cimini said the Jets are “prepared to pursue him.” Although that will be easier said than done.

Adams, 31, still has three more years left on his $140 million contract. The Raiders gave up a first and second-round pick to initially acquire him from the Green Bay Packers.

In other words, he is an older player who is under contract for another team, and it will cost an exorbitant price to steal him away from Las Vegas.

Jets Could Lure Rodgers’ Best Friend to the Team at a Position of Need

One of the biggest priorities for the Jets this offseason will be to rebuild the offensive line to better support Rodgers.

Cimini included Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari as a possible target calling him “one of Rodgers’ closest friends.”

Bakhtiari still has another year left on his $92 million contract but Cimini said he is “likely” going to be released this offseason.

When healthy he has been one of the best offensive linemen in football. He earned first-team All-Pro honors twice in 2018 and 2020. Bakhtiari also was nominated as a second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The problem is he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Over the last three years, the veteran hog molly has missed over 42 games due to injuries.

Both of the Jets starting offensive tackles from the 2023 season opener are scheduled to reach the open market in Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton. Bakhtiari could plug in as a starter or at the very least be competent depth for the Jets next year.

Other Names Featured on Rodgers’ Wish List for the Jets in 2024

Breece Hall will continue to be the lead back for the Jets, but the depth behind him leaves much to be desired.

Cimini said Aaron Jones, who Rodgers is a big fan of, could be a “cut candidate” with the Packers because of his “hefty cap charge.”

The other running back in Green Bay, AJ Dillon, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Either player could provide a veteran presence behind Hall to pair along with rookie Israel Abanikanda who has shown flashes in New York.

Other players he listed as potential depth options include Packers interior offensive lineman Jon Runyan and Chicago Bears tight end Robert Tonyan “an old friend from Green Bay.”

The results of Rodgers’ first recruiting trip have been uninspiring, but he has made it clear that he would like to be a part of the process.

Last year the Jets didn’t officially acquire Rodgers until the week of the 2023 NFL draft. That lack of knowing for months left some free agents feeling uneasy about selecting the Jets. This time around Rodgers is locked in as the Jets starter and he can aid in the recruiting efforts from the get-go.