Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Takes Massive Pay Cut: ‘For a Shot at a Ring’

Aaron Rodgers is doing whatever he can to increase his odds of winning another Super Bowl with the New York Jets.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that the four-time NFL MVP has signed a “new” two-year deal that features $75 million in guaranteed money through the 2024 season.

Prior to this contract restructuring, he was due nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining on his old deal, per Pelissero.

Rodgers is “taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York,” he said.

The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data. Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Pelissero said this new contract for Rodgers is “technically” a five-year deal:

“Including two option years to spread out bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9 million. Maximum flexibility for the #Jets to build around him.”

Aaron Rodgers’ new contract is technically a five-year deal, including two option years to spread out bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9 million. Maximum flexibility for the #Jets to build around him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Rodgers’ Selfless Decision Opens the Door for the Jets

That difference in guaranteed money that Rodgers sacrificed is in the $35 million range over the next two seasons.

Not only does that open flexibility for 2023 but also in 2024 as well.

The Jets can try to add some more talent whether that be in free agency, the trade market, or through the waiver wire.

Gang Green already has a pretty stacked roster, but you can never be complacent and injuries always happen at this time of year.

This offseason Rodgers seriously pondered retirement and walking away from the game of football. However, after coming out of his darkness retreat he seemed reinvigorated to not only continue his NFL career but to do it in a new locale.

This new deal ensures that Rodgers is going to be here at a minimum for the next two seasons and it could even extend beyond that depending on how things play out.

Rodgers Has Fully Embraced Mentor Role With Jets QB Zach Wilson

The moment Rodgers arrived on 1 Jets Drive he immediately increased the team’s chances at hoisting up a Lombardi trophy.

In addition to his work as QB1 and trying to help the team win, Rodgers has become a key mentor for third-year passer Zach Wilson.

In this clip below from Jets training camp this week, Rodgers is overseeing a quarterback drill that Wilson is going through.

After the former BYU passer completed his rep, A-Rod pulled him aside to work on some of the intricacies of a play-action pass and the footwork involved.

Wilson heard what Rodgers said then when it was his turn in the drill again, he seemingly took the advice A-Rod gave him and immediately put it to use.

After that second rep, Rodgers head nodded in his direction as some sort of sign of approval that Wilson took his advice and ran with it.

So freaking cool: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is doing a drill at #JetsCamp under the watchful eye of Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12). A-Rod then pulls him aside to talk through some of the subtleties about what he just did, he then watches him do it again & seemingly nods… pic.twitter.com/QhrIdOyBBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

Rodgers doesn’t typically play in the preseason. The Jets have four games this year to play with because of their participation in the Hall of Fame game versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 3.

Head coach Robert Saleh already admitted that he isn’t likely going to play any of his starters in that first game and it’s to be determined for the rest of the games.

This preseason should be the Zach Wilson show. He will have ample opportunity to prove that he has learned from his mistakes from last season and has gained some knowledge this offseason working with Rodgers.