Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message to the Jets

The New York Jets have exceeded expectations through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Most experts had Gang Green in the bottom five of the NFL power rankings and predicted another horrific season was on the horizon.

However, despite those minimal expectations, the Jets are sitting at 4-2 with the world at their fingertips and they have created a few believers along the way.

Aaron Rodgers Delivers Powerful Message to the Jets

The primary of which was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers candidly stated that the Jets were an opponent they expected to beat. Heading into the Week 6 home matchup at Lambeau Field, the Packers were a -7.5 point favorite by most Las Vegas betting lines over the green and white.

However, after a thorough 27-10 beatdown, Rodgers admitted this is a new era for Gang Green:

“You know we’ve played two good football teams the last two weeks. I know we were expected to win both games, we thought we were going to win both games, but the Giants look like a pretty real team. A team like the Jets who have always been the Jets whatever that is kind of their moniker around them and that’s not the same old Jets. This is a good football team, they’re well coached, they’ve got good players, and they’re 4-2 for a reason. Who knows where they’re going to finish, but they are playing well.”

Any time the Jets have had anything positive happen to them since the Super Bowl III victory everyone has waited for the other shoe to drop.

When that would inevitably happen people would utter the phrase, “the same old Jets.” A grouping of words that were meant to disparage the team and imply that they are forever snakebitten as a franchise.

However, this young group of baby Jets has decided to start a new era and they aren’t earning respect, they are demanding it.

Proof Is in the Jets Pudding Now

The Jets started the season with a 3-2 start that raised some eyebrows around the league. However, there were still a lot of people that still had a lot of questions.

Media personality Landry Locker was one of many people who questioned the validity of the Jets’ season to date.

He noticed that in those three wins the Jets had beaten a collection of backup quarterbacks and in their losses they were beaten by superstar quarterbacks.

#Jets are 3-2, here are the starting quarterbacks in the five contests: Wins:

– Jacoby Brissett

– Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett Combo

– Teddy Bridgewater for 1pass/Skylar Thompson Losses:

– Lamar Jackosn

– Joey Burrow Trying to find a trend here… — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) October 9, 2022

In other words, he and several others were calling the Jets massive pretenders who simply got lucky to be where they were.

Although there were no more questions after the Jets destroyed the Packers in Lambeau by three scores. Gang Green faced arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time and gave him the business throughout the entire contest.

So much so that of his own volition during an appearance on a podcast, he decided to give the Jets a ton of credit the best of which featured him saying they aren’t the same old Jets anymore.

For Jets people, there is no larger compliment you can give.

With the Jets beating Rodgers, a theme of validity was sprinkled onto their season as they proved they are for real to the rest of the league.

Now the Jets have serious expectations that now include the playoffs and with this crop of young talent, there is a palpable buzz that 2022 could be a year to remember forever.